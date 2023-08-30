Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Instagram Music

While discussing inspirations behind her new album, the 'drivers license' hitmaker claims scrolling through random videos on TikTok can lead to a very productive songwriting.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo reveals TikTok influencers inspire her songwriting. The 20-year-old American pop star is gearing up to release her second studio album "Guts" in September, the follow-up to her 2021 smash hit debut "Sour".

Unlike some people who would assume that scrolling and watching videos on the social media app would stifle an artist creatively, Olivia insists that certain users' stories gave her ideas for lyrics for tracks for her LP.

Appearing on Hits Radio, she said, "I wrote 'Traitor' in my bedroom when I was very sad one day, and I actually came up with the idea for a song when I was looking at a TikTok. I saw a girl who was kind of going through a similar situation to what I was going through, and she was kind of feeling these same feelings that I had been going through for a while."

"For some reason watching her talk about how she felt about it gave me some clarity on how I felt. Super random but TikTok can sometimes be very productive - you heard it here first!"

Olivia also revealed that inspiration for her number one hit "Good For U" came to her whilst she was singing in the shower. She added, " 'Good 4 U' was the third single from 'Sour' and, fun fact, I actually came up with its hook in the shower - inspiration chooses strange times to strike. I've come up with song titles in very strange places!"

The "Deja vu" singer can't wait for "Guts" to drop and she is certain that it will evoke many different emotions in her fans. She said, "I am so excited that 'Guts' is coming out so soon. I came up with the name a few years ago, in fact before 'Sour' even came out, I just really liked the word, the way it looks written down. I like the way it sounds, I like how it has so many meanings."

"I hope people scream it and dance to it and I hope it helps them understand and process their feelings in some way, that's certainly what it was for me."

