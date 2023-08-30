 

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations
Instagram
Music

While discussing inspirations behind her new album, the 'drivers license' hitmaker claims scrolling through random videos on TikTok can lead to a very productive songwriting.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo reveals TikTok influencers inspire her songwriting. The 20-year-old American pop star is gearing up to release her second studio album "Guts" in September, the follow-up to her 2021 smash hit debut "Sour".

Unlike some people who would assume that scrolling and watching videos on the social media app would stifle an artist creatively, Olivia insists that certain users' stories gave her ideas for lyrics for tracks for her LP.

Appearing on Hits Radio, she said, "I wrote 'Traitor' in my bedroom when I was very sad one day, and I actually came up with the idea for a song when I was looking at a TikTok. I saw a girl who was kind of going through a similar situation to what I was going through, and she was kind of feeling these same feelings that I had been going through for a while."

"For some reason watching her talk about how she felt about it gave me some clarity on how I felt. Super random but TikTok can sometimes be very productive - you heard it here first!"

  Editors' Pick

Olivia also revealed that inspiration for her number one hit "Good For U" came to her whilst she was singing in the shower. She added, " 'Good 4 U' was the third single from 'Sour' and, fun fact, I actually came up with its hook in the shower - inspiration chooses strange times to strike. I've come up with song titles in very strange places!"

The "Deja vu" singer can't wait for "Guts" to drop and she is certain that it will evoke many different emotions in her fans. She said, "I am so excited that 'Guts' is coming out so soon. I came up with the name a few years ago, in fact before 'Sour' even came out, I just really liked the word, the way it looks written down. I like the way it sounds, I like how it has so many meanings."

"I hope people scream it and dance to it and I hope it helps them understand and process their feelings in some way, that's certainly what it was for me."

You can listen to Hits Radio online at hitsradio.co.uk or ask your smart speaker to play Hits Radio.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job

Elvis Presley's 'Five-Star' Gun Sold for Nearly $200K in Auction
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Regrets Her Romantic Decision After 'Sour' Album

Olivia Rodrigo Regrets Her Romantic Decision After 'Sour' Album

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke

Olivia Rodrigo Raises Eyebrows Following Night Out With Joe Locke

Olivia Rodrigo Felt 'Insurmountable' Pressure During the Making of Her Second Album

Olivia Rodrigo Felt 'Insurmountable' Pressure During the Making of Her Second Album

Latest News
Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' Reboot Could Be Prequel to Launch New Franchise
  • Aug 30, 2023

Henry Cavill's 'Highlander' Reboot Could Be Prequel to Launch New Franchise

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations
  • Aug 30, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Insists He's 'Alive and Well' After Death Hoax, Blames Hacker for It
  • Aug 30, 2023

'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Insists He's 'Alive and Well' After Death Hoax, Blames Hacker for It

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason
  • Aug 30, 2023

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy
  • Aug 30, 2023

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed
  • Aug 30, 2023

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'
Music

Miley Cyrus Reacts After Adele Says She's Obsessed With 'Used to Be Young'

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Eminem Banning Use of His Songs on Campaign Trail

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request

Beyonce's Fans Slam Etsy Stores After Her Last-Minute Dress Code Request

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

Ariana Grande Unfollows Scooter Braun as Jack Antonoff Mocks Him Over Artist Exodus

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

'Furious' Adele Slams Security for Bothering a Fan at Her Las Vegas Show

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Throws Fake Money at His Concert

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again

Grimes Feels 'So Guilty' for Not Wanting to Tour Again