Cool Moms Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie Reunite for Dinner With Kids

Bringing their kids, the hot moms, who starred together in Marvel's 2021 movie 'Eternals', reunite for a dinner outing together at a Los Angeles celebrity hotspot.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie had fun with their kids. The hot moms, who starred together in Marvel's "Eternals", reunited for a dinner outing together on Saturday, August 26 at a Los Angeles celebrity hotspot.

At the reunion at The Nice Guy, Salma was accompanied by her daughter Valentina (16). Meanwhile, Angelina brought along her 19-year-old son Pax. After enjoying the meal together, they were seen exchanging goodbyes.

For the nighttime outing, the three-time Golden Globe winner looked chic an all-black ensemble, consisting of a maxi skirt and a pair of classic pumps. She paired the look with an oversized, chic trench coat as well as black oversize aviator sunglasses.

The "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" star left her brunette locks down in an effortlessly stylish and straight hairstyle. She opted for no accessories except for a few stacks of gold rings.

Meanwhile, the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actress twinned Angelina in all-black outfit for their meet-up. She wore a button-down blouse with the top buttons undone and tucked into a patterned skirt. She completed her edgy style with a faux leather button-down jacket while throwing her raven black tresses in a low ponytail to showcase a pair of dazzling earrings.

As for the "Frida" alum's daughter, she sported a black long-sleeved top and wide-leg jeans. She was photographed walking closely behind her mom.

The outing came after Angelina caused an uproar with her new middle finger tattoo. Some fans thought that the "Maleficent" star slammed ex Brad Pitt with the ink, which could read, "F**k Brad."

Angelina's tattoo artist then ended the speculations by sharing a close-up look at the actress' new ink. "First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might caused [sic] her," Mr. K wrote in the caption. He also elaborated the meaning of the ink, explaining, "This tattoo represents two daggers in geometric abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross."

