 

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Cover Images/Vince Flores
The '...Baby One More Time' songstress is photographed grabbing fast food with a brunette mystery man in California as she has replaced her wedding ring with a huge fake cheap ring.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has indulged in her food crave with the companion of a mystery man following her split from Sam Asghari. The singer was spotted out on a late-night food run with an unknown brunette guy over the weekend.

On Saturday night, August 26, the 41-year-old stepped out to grab a bite in Thousand Oaks, California. According to Daily Mail which obtained photos from her outing, the pop star was accompanied by security and a tall man with dark hair.

Britney appeared to go makeup-free as she sported a light pink outfit with puff sleeves and tinted shades. She was seen in the back of a black vehicle.

The man wore a white T-shirt, baggy jeans, brown shoes and eyeglasses, flaunting his arm tattoos during the late-night snack run. He appears to be the same man who was spotted with Britney when she went through a Starbucks drive-through in Calabasas last Wednesday, August 23.

Britney recently appeared to mock Sam by replacing her wedding band with a huge fake cheap ring. In a since-deleted Instagram video, she flaunted a massive teal moissanite stone set on a silver setting instead of her original four-carat sparkler.

The "Toxic" songstress has also been reported to have hired two new staff members at her Los Angeles-area home, including one person with a medical professional background. The primary job of the employee with medical experience will be to make sure the pop superstar stays healthy and doesn't skip on her medicines.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 after 14 months of marriage. He has reportedly moved out of their marital home to a $10,000-per-month apartment which she paid for following the divorce filing, while Britney's brother has reportedly moved in to her house. A source told Page Six, "He's been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist."

