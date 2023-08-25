 

Angelina Jolie's Tattoo Artist Apologizes Amid Brad Pitt Ink Speculation

The 'Maleficent' star's tattoo artist Mr. K takes to Instagram to share a close-up look at her new ink and eventually ends the speculations that it had something to do with the actor.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie's tattoo artist feels remorse after causing an uproar on social media. Mr. K finally took to his Instagram account to share a close-up look at the actress' new ink and eventually ended the speculations that it had something to do with Brad Pitt.

On Thursday, August 24, Mr. K posted a picture of the artwork and apologized for causing stress. "First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might caused [sic] her," he wrote in the caption.

Mr. K then elaborated the meaning of the ink. He explained, "This tattoo represents two daggers in geometric abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross."

Prior to this, the tattoo artist responded to speculation that the "Maleficent" actress took aim at her ex-husband with the fresh ink. After teasing the tattoo design, Mr. K took to the comment section of his own Instagram post to clarify, "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt."

In another comment, he explained why he covered Angelina's tattoo on the photo he posted on his social media page. "Guys it's photoshopped for cover the tattoo. Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :)" he clarified.

Speculations that Angelina had a "f**k Brad" tattoo started after Mr. K posted a blurred image of the actress' new ink. Mr. K tagged Angelina in his post showing she's added to her multiple tattoos and captioned it, "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her. Guess what she got on her palm?"

His secrecy has sparked a flood of comments from fans speculating that the 48-year-old actress probably has "f**k" and "you" written on her fingers.

Another said it could say "f**k" and "Brad" and had been designed so she could "give the bird" to her "Fight Club" actor former husband, who she started dating in 2005 before marrying in 2014 and divorcing two years later. Other fans have speculated it is a pair of tributes to Angelina and Brad's six kids.

