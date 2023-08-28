Bob Barker's Longtime Girlfriend Calls Him 'Great Friend' After His Death

Cover Images/Charlie Luciano Celebrity

Nancy Burnet, who had been in a romantic relationship with the former 'Price Is Right' host for four decades, also says that 'he will be missed' in a released statement.

AceShowbiz - Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend has called him a "great friend." Shortly after learning that he passed away at his home in Los Angeles, Nancy Burnet shared her heartfelt reaction to the former "Price Is Right" host's death.

Following the TV legend's passing on Saturday, August 26, Nancy, who had been in a romantic relationship with him for four decades, issued a statement to Page Six. "We were great friends over these 40 years," the statement read. She lamented, "He will be missed."

The activist, who founded United Activists for Animal Rights in 1987, also stated, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally."

In addition to his partner, Bob's "Happy Gilmore" co-star and actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to the late game show host. In a post he shared via Instagram, Adam wrote, "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him."

"Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me," the actor continued. "He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Along with it, he uploaded a series of throwback photos capturing him and Bob together.

Giving a similar yet different take was comedian Drew Carey who made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor Bob. Drew, who became the "Price Is Right" host after Bob's retirement in 2007, tweeted, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world."

"There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him," he went on to write. "I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you," he concluded with an addition of a red heart emoji.

Drew Carey paid a heartfelt tribute to Bob Barker following his death.

On Saturday, Bob passed away at the age of 99 at his house in Los Angeles, California. The iconic TV legend, who hosted the "Price Is Right" show for 35 years, reportedly died from natural causes. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his representative stated through a statement.

