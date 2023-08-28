 

Bob Barker's Longtime Girlfriend Calls Him 'Great Friend' After His Death

Bob Barker's Longtime Girlfriend Calls Him 'Great Friend' After His Death
Cover Images/Charlie Luciano
Celebrity

Nancy Burnet, who had been in a romantic relationship with the former 'Price Is Right' host for four decades, also says that 'he will be missed' in a released statement.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend has called him a "great friend." Shortly after learning that he passed away at his home in Los Angeles, Nancy Burnet shared her heartfelt reaction to the former "Price Is Right" host's death.

Following the TV legend's passing on Saturday, August 26, Nancy, who had been in a romantic relationship with him for four decades, issued a statement to Page Six. "We were great friends over these 40 years," the statement read. She lamented, "He will be missed."

The activist, who founded United Activists for Animal Rights in 1987, also stated, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally."

In addition to his partner, Bob's "Happy Gilmore" co-star and actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to the late game show host. In a post he shared via Instagram, Adam wrote, "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him."

  Editors' Pick

"Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me," the actor continued. "He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Along with it, he uploaded a series of throwback photos capturing him and Bob together.

Giving a similar yet different take was comedian Drew Carey who made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor Bob. Drew, who became the "Price Is Right" host after Bob's retirement in 2007, tweeted, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world."

"There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him," he went on to write. "I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you," he concluded with an addition of a red heart emoji.

Drew Carey tweet

Drew Carey paid a heartfelt tribute to Bob Barker following his death.

On Saturday, Bob passed away at the age of 99 at his house in Los Angeles, California. The iconic TV legend, who hosted the "Price Is Right" show for 35 years, reportedly died from natural causes. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his representative stated through a statement.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gigi Hadid Fully Enjoys Her 'Single Life'

Cool Moms Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie Reunite for Dinner With Kids
Related Posts
Bob Barker Remembered as 'Sweet Funny Guy' by Adam Sandler After His Death

Bob Barker Remembered as 'Sweet Funny Guy' by Adam Sandler After His Death

'The Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Died at 99

'The Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Died at 99

Bob Barker Gets All-Clear From Paramedics After Fall at Home

Bob Barker Gets All-Clear From Paramedics After Fall at Home

Bob Barker Awake and Improving Amid Second Hospitalization for Back Pain

Bob Barker Awake and Improving Amid Second Hospitalization for Back Pain

Latest News
YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot
  • Aug 28, 2023

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez
  • Aug 28, 2023

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Meghan Markle's Mom Links Up With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Gala
  • Aug 28, 2023

Meghan Markle's Mom Links Up With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Gala

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors
  • Aug 28, 2023

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 28, 2023

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law