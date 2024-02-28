Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' actress appears to have shown more than she intended to while getting her hair ready as she demonstrates how she covers her gray tresses.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek appeared to have shown more than what she bargained for during a hairstyling session. The "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she donned a white bathrobe.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 57-year-old actress uploaded via Instagram a video documenting herself getting her hair ready with the help of a hairstylist. In the beginning of the clip, she seemingly was wearing nothing under the bathrobe.

When Salma moved her hands, it could be seen that the bathrobe slipped, apparently exposing her upper assets. Her chest was accidentally displayed for a number of seconds before she realized the mishap and began fixing the clothing piece.

However, it slipped again while the actress portraying Ajak in "Eternals" was demonstrating how she covered her gray hair. She then fixed the fashion faux pas for the second time. Though so, she kept her assets away from the public's eyes by editing the video to censor them.

The footage then showed Salma from a different angle. This time, she seemingly was not worried when the bathrobe slipped, prompting her chest to be exposed, since she was seen sporting a beige bra under it.

In the video, Salma was seen sharing how she covered her gray hair. She began by showing off the gray tresses as she said, "Look at all these white hairs." She continued, "So what is the secret? The secret is how you can cover it sometimes without having to dye it."

"When I'm on my own, I just put on mascara. You clean it really well and just go like this," she went on to spill as she demonstrated putting on the makeup on her hair. "All the rebellious little ones that stick up not only go black, but they stay flat," she noted.

"But today, because we have an amazing hairdresser working with us, he's gonna show us a different technique," Salma further stated. The hairstylist then showed how he used a spray on her hair before she said, "Yes, like putting makeup to the hair. See? I don't have to re-do it every three weeks."

Along with the video, the "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" actress wrote in the caption of the post, "We don't gatekeep hair tips here," adding a winking face emoji. She also tagged the Instagram account of her hairstylist named Miguel Martin Perez.

