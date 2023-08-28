 

Nicki Minaj Fans Apologizes After Mistaking Innocents for Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Fans Apologizes After Mistaking Innocents for Swatting Suspect
Instagram
Celebrity

For the record, Nicki previously called out "Stephanie Bell" for allegedly making swatting calls to her home in San Fernando Valley. Her fans have since harassed multiple women with the same name.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj fans regretted mistaking an innocent for a swatting suspect. After slamming a woman named Stephanie Bell on X (formerly Twitter), the Barbz quickly issued their apology.

For the record, Nicki previously called out "Stephanie Bell" for allegedly making swatting calls to her home in San Fernando Valley. Her fans have since harassed multiple women with the same name.

  Editors' Pick

Claiming to be one of the victims, one user wrote, "I have absolutely no idea what is happening to my Twitter. My only connection to Nicki is once I was in a French Connection in Vegas and tried on a coat and the sales associate told me Nicki wore it to court the day before." The person added, "Of course I bought it right then, I still have it, and now we refer to the piece as 'The Nicki'."

A different individual, meanwhile, fumed, "I've never been so angry at another Stephanie Bell." The user went on to stress, "You're f**king it up for all of us."

The Barbz have since expressed their remorse. "Omg so sorry white Queen!!!" said one person underneath the first tweet. "We are so sorry queen! I wasn't going to actually come find you! We thought you were the 'Stephanie Bell' harassing Nicki and her family!" another tweeted.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued for Alleged Backstage Attack

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued for Alleged Backstage Attack

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Nicki Minaj Appears to React Furiously to Coi Leray's Shade

Latest News
Bob Barker Remembered as 'Sweet Funny Guy' by Adam Sandler After His Death
  • Aug 28, 2023

Bob Barker Remembered as 'Sweet Funny Guy' by Adam Sandler After His Death

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Jessica Simpson's Kids Love Googling Her 'Embarrassing Moments'

Nicki Minaj Fans Apologizes After Mistaking Innocents for Swatting Suspect
  • Aug 28, 2023

Nicki Minaj Fans Apologizes After Mistaking Innocents for Swatting Suspect

Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life
  • Aug 28, 2023

Iggy Azalea Refuses to Let Critics 'Dictate' Her Life

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini
  • Aug 28, 2023

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness
  • Aug 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness

Most Read
Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months
Celebrity

Kelis and Bill Murray Call It Quits After Dating for Two Months

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Kylie Jenner Seen Dropping by Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's Beverly Hills Home

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California