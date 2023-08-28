Nicki Minaj Fans Apologizes After Mistaking Innocents for Swatting Suspect

Instagram Celebrity

For the record, Nicki previously called out "Stephanie Bell" for allegedly making swatting calls to her home in San Fernando Valley. Her fans have since harassed multiple women with the same name.

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj fans regretted mistaking an innocent for a swatting suspect. After slamming a woman named Stephanie Bell on X (formerly Twitter), the Barbz quickly issued their apology.

For the record, Nicki previously called out "Stephanie Bell" for allegedly making swatting calls to her home in San Fernando Valley. Her fans have since harassed multiple women with the same name.

Claiming to be one of the victims, one user wrote, "I have absolutely no idea what is happening to my Twitter. My only connection to Nicki is once I was in a French Connection in Vegas and tried on a coat and the sales associate told me Nicki wore it to court the day before." The person added, "Of course I bought it right then, I still have it, and now we refer to the piece as 'The Nicki'."

A different individual, meanwhile, fumed, "I've never been so angry at another Stephanie Bell." The user went on to stress, "You're f**king it up for all of us."

The Barbz have since expressed their remorse. "Omg so sorry white Queen!!!" said one person underneath the first tweet. "We are so sorry queen! I wasn't going to actually come find you! We thought you were the 'Stephanie Bell' harassing Nicki and her family!" another tweeted.

You can share this post!