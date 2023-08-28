 

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi 'the One', Reveals Her Engagement Ring Belonged to Her Mom

The 'Stranger Things' actress heaps praise on her husband-to-be and explains that the ring he presented to her actually used to belong to her own mother.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown is certain that Jake Bongiovi is "the one." The 19-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to Jake in April, and she knew "he was going to be a huge part of [her] life" the first time they met.

"I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side. You can't pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," the "Stranger Things" star told the Sunday Times newspaper.

Millie didn't have any hesitation about accepting Jake's proposal. She shared, "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn't really have to do much thinking."

Millie also revealed that her engagement ring actually belonged to her own mother. She said, "I've always loved that ring, it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."

Earlier this month, Millie revealed that she's already started planning for her wedding day. The actress admitted to feeling excited about her big day - but she's also keen to keep some aspects of her life out of the spotlight.

Asked what she can do to avoid outside attention, Millie told Women's Wear Daily, "I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."

"So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going - it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

