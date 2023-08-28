Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson divulged that her children have now noticed scrutiny over her weight. When making the revelation in an interview with Access Hollywood, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer said they "don't even understand" why people would keep criticizing her body.

"Now, my kids see me being still scrutinized, and it's very confusing to them because they're like, 'Well, I don't even understand this," the 43-year-old, who shares Maxwell, 11, Birdie, 4, and Ace, 10, with husband Eric Johnson, told the outlet. " 'Why don't they just say you look pretty, Mom? You look pretty.' "

"And I'm like, 'Honey, I wish I could explain it,' " she recalled. "I wish I could say, 'For me, it has gotten better but it still remains the same and I don't know why but it's OK.' "

Jessica went on to explain, "I have been every size [and] I do understand every body, every woman, their mentality and how deserving they are of fashion and style." She added, "And it's just such a natural thing for me so I have to like I tell my kids how you feel about yourself is how you should feel."

The "Take My Breath Away" songstress also pointed out that she aims to teach her children not to "dress for anybody else" and not to "try to look like anybody else."

"Maxwell is the tallest in her grade and she's like, 'Should I be insecure?' I'm, like, the fact that you're asking me if you should be insecure means absolutely not," the musician shared. "You're comfortable, you stay comfortable, you be you and I think that more than weight that people have focused on we need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight. I think it just doesn't need to be a conversation."

