Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum admits that calling it quits with her lawyer husband is not a direction she was 'expecting,' claiming in court documents that their marriage is 'irretrievably broken.'

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eva Marcille is calling an end to her marriage to Michael Sterling. The winner of "America's Next Top Model" season 3 and the lawyer are calling it quits after four years of marriage, with the reality TV star filing for divorce from her husband.

Confirming their separation, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" said in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 28, "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," the 38-year-old assured, before adding, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

In court documents, Eva claims their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that they "are currently living in a bona fide state of separation." She is seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with "care and maintenance" and medical costs.

The model/actress wants the court to award her "equitable division" of the assets she and Michael gained during their marriage, as well as her own separate property. She wants their debt to be "equitably divided" too.

Eva and Michael got engaged in December 2017 and tied the knot on October 7, 2018. They have two children together, son 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in April 2018, and Maverick Sterling, 3. Michael also helps raise Eva's daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

Eva last posted a photo of Michael on her Instagram page back in January. At the time, she shared a snap of the lawyer posing on a yacht and she simply captioned it with a sunflower emoji.

Meanwhile, Michael still posted a loving tribute to Eva last month. On Valentine's Day, he shared a picture of the actress sitting on his lap as they shared a laugh. "My forever Valentine. 'I am so in love with you that there isn't anything else.' Happy St. Valentine's Day. #thesterlings," he wrote in the caption.

