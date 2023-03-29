 

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum admits that calling it quits with her lawyer husband is not a direction she was 'expecting,' claiming in court documents that their marriage is 'irretrievably broken.'

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eva Marcille is calling an end to her marriage to Michael Sterling. The winner of "America's Next Top Model" season 3 and the lawyer are calling it quits after four years of marriage, with the reality TV star filing for divorce from her husband.

Confirming their separation, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" said in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 28, "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," the 38-year-old assured, before adding, "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

In court documents, Eva claims their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that they "are currently living in a bona fide state of separation." She is seeking legal and primary custody of their children and child support as well as support with "care and maintenance" and medical costs.

The model/actress wants the court to award her "equitable division" of the assets she and Michael gained during their marriage, as well as her own separate property. She wants their debt to be "equitably divided" too.

  Editors' Pick

Eva and Michael got engaged in December 2017 and tied the knot on October 7, 2018. They have two children together, son 4-year-old Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in April 2018, and Maverick Sterling, 3. Michael also helps raise Eva's daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

Eva last posted a photo of Michael on her Instagram page back in January. At the time, she shared a snap of the lawyer posing on a yacht and she simply captioned it with a sunflower emoji.

Meanwhile, Michael still posted a loving tribute to Eva last month. On Valentine's Day, he shared a picture of the actress sitting on his lap as they shared a laugh. "My forever Valentine. 'I am so in love with you that there isn't anything else.' Happy St. Valentine's Day. #thesterlings," he wrote in the caption.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow's Recollection of Ski Crash Is More Plausible, Expert Says

Kourtney Kardashian Sassily Responds to Being Called 'Disgusting' Over Bathroom Pic

Related Posts
'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Husband Expecting Third Child

'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Husband Expecting Third Child

Eva Marcille on Porsha Williams' Engagement: 'It's All Quite Funky to Me'

Eva Marcille on Porsha Williams' Engagement: 'It's All Quite Funky to Me'

Eva Marcille Flaunts New Home Despite Hiding From Kevin McCall, Fans Urge Her to Delete Post

Eva Marcille Flaunts New Home Despite Hiding From Kevin McCall, Fans Urge Her to Delete Post

Eva Marcille Raises Question Into Ex's Mental State in Custody Case Over Daughter

Eva Marcille Raises Question Into Ex's Mental State in Custody Case Over Daughter

Latest News
Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Nick Cannon Doesn't Give 'Monthly Allowance' to His Baby Mamas, Claims 'They Get' What 'They Need'

Tom Brady Flaunts Toned Body During Shirtless Beach Football Game Amid Reports He's 'Dating Around'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Tom Brady Flaunts Toned Body During Shirtless Beach Football Game Amid Reports He's 'Dating Around'

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beefing With People in Bollywood
  • Mar 29, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beefing With People in Bollywood

'The Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism
  • Mar 29, 2023

'The Bachelor' Star Zach Shallcross Unfazed by 'Boring' Criticism

Gwyneth Paltrow's Recollection of Ski Crash Is More Plausible, Expert Says
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Recollection of Ski Crash Is More Plausible, Expert Says

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring
  • Mar 29, 2023

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Nicki Minaj Responds to Fan Mocking Her Driving Skills

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail