 

Dave Chappelle Throws Star-Studded Party to Celebrate His 50th Birthday

The 'Chappelle's Show' star throws a party at The Comedy Cellar in New York City after he kicked off his 'It's A Celebration, B***h' tour on Wednesday, August 23.

  • Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dave Chappelle made sure that he had so much fun on his latest milestone. To celebrate his 50th birthday on Thursday, August 24, the comedian threw a party at The Comedy Cellar in New York City that was attended by a bunch of A-list guests.

Among the guests were Angela Bassett, newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, Chance the Rapper, T.I., Tasha Smith, Jaleel White, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and actress Vanessa Ferlito. According to Page Six, fellow comics like Chris Rock, Andrew Schultz, Michelle Wolf, Aziz Ansari, Donnell Rawlings and Jeff Ross were also in attendance.

Sources told the outlet that the party began at 11:00 P.M. with Dave calling out some attendees from the club's stage while making some jokes. A source explained to the publication, "It's rare that the Cellar would ever do a private party like this, but for Chappelle, he is considered family."

Guests reportedly left the building at around 1:30 A.M. They continued partying at Noho hotspot Zero Bond.

For the outfit, Dave opted to go with a blue suit and matching tie, popping in a white pocket square to match his dress shirt. The stand-up comedian completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. At some point, Dave wore eye-catching sunglasses at the event.

Dave hosted the bash after he kicked off his "It's A Celebration, B***h" tour on Wednesday. There was a special birthday performance which his friends Aziz, Jeff, Donnell, Shane Gillis and George Wallace opened. Travis Barker later came to the stage to lead the crowd in a birthday song.

