Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Shortly before finding herself on the receiving end of the defense, the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star shared on social media photos wherein she showed off her flat abs.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eva Marcille has been defended by her fans against unwarranted comments over her appearance. Shortly after sparking concerns about her well-being due to her slimmer look, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" received support from a number of her devotees via social media.

On Thursday, August 24, the 38-year-old got many supportive messages in the comments section of @theneighborhoodtalk's post about her slimmed-down appearance. One Instagram user wrote, "[Eva] has always been model sample size yall need to stop! Back when i met her right after top model at Bowie State University for our fashion show she walked n our show and also took pics wit us and she has always been this size and it's beautiful."

Similarly, another pointed out, "[Eva] is a model she has always been skinny, ya just got used to her weight gain from birthing kids , she's back to her snatched self now, she looks great EVA THE DIVA!!!!" Meanwhile, a third argued, "She's literally going through a divorce. Women look like this after a break up … mind your business and wish her well.. It's a process. She's obviously feeling a lot better if she took a pic."

Eva's fans came in her defense shortly after she uploaded a series of photos wherein she appeared to have shown thinner physique. Her pictures, which she shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 23, quickly garnered various speculations from other users.

In the comments section of Eva's post, a number of the platform users questioned if the "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 3 winner used "Ozempic" to slim down. All the while, others suggested that she "looked sick" and "not well." Moreover, one in particular stated that her face appeared "gaunt and hollow."

As Eva continued being bombarded with the criticism, one fellow Instagram user reminded the critics by writing, "Please remember [Chadwick Boseman], and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity." In response, Eva simply let out a heart hands emoji. Still, the model was later forced to disable her comments section.

In the post itself, Eva released three photos of herself showing off her flat abs. She struck some poses in a revealing black halter neck top that came in a huge bow design. She also donned a pair of long white pants with black lines on both of its sides and strappy black open-toe high heels with sparkling embellishments.

The former reality TV star accessorized her black-and-white ensemble with a pair of earrings, round sunglasses and several bracelets. She also polished her fingernails and toenails in white color. For the hair, she styled her dark-colored tresses in a messy high bun.

