 

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look

Eva Marcille Defended by Fans Amid Concerns About Her Slimmer Look
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

Shortly before finding herself on the receiving end of the defense, the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star shared on social media photos wherein she showed off her flat abs.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eva Marcille has been defended by her fans against unwarranted comments over her appearance. Shortly after sparking concerns about her well-being due to her slimmer look, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" received support from a number of her devotees via social media.

On Thursday, August 24, the 38-year-old got many supportive messages in the comments section of @theneighborhoodtalk's post about her slimmed-down appearance. One Instagram user wrote, "[Eva] has always been model sample size yall need to stop! Back when i met her right after top model at Bowie State University for our fashion show she walked n our show and also took pics wit us and she has always been this size and it's beautiful."

Similarly, another pointed out, "[Eva] is a model she has always been skinny, ya just got used to her weight gain from birthing kids , she's back to her snatched self now, she looks great EVA THE DIVA!!!!" Meanwhile, a third argued, "She's literally going through a divorce. Women look like this after a break up … mind your business and wish her well.. It's a process. She's obviously feeling a lot better if she took a pic."

Eva's fans came in her defense shortly after she uploaded a series of photos wherein she appeared to have shown thinner physique. Her pictures, which she shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 23, quickly garnered various speculations from other users.

  Editors' Pick

In the comments section of Eva's post, a number of the platform users questioned if the "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 3 winner used "Ozempic" to slim down. All the while, others suggested that she "looked sick" and "not well." Moreover, one in particular stated that her face appeared "gaunt and hollow."

As Eva continued being bombarded with the criticism, one fellow Instagram user reminded the critics by writing, "Please remember [Chadwick Boseman], and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity." In response, Eva simply let out a heart hands emoji. Still, the model was later forced to disable her comments section.

In the post itself, Eva released three photos of herself showing off her flat abs. She struck some poses in a revealing black halter neck top that came in a huge bow design. She also donned a pair of long white pants with black lines on both of its sides and strappy black open-toe high heels with sparkling embellishments.

The former reality TV star accessorized her black-and-white ensemble with a pair of earrings, round sunglasses and several bracelets. She also polished her fingernails and toenails in white color. For the hair, she styled her dark-colored tresses in a messy high bun.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bam Margera Ordered to Wear Alcohol-Detecting Ankle Monitor After Arrest

'Dune: Part Two' Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes
Related Posts
Eva Marcille's Husband Michael Sterling to 'Fight' for Their Marriage After She Files for Divorce

Eva Marcille's Husband Michael Sterling to 'Fight' for Their Marriage After She Files for Divorce

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille Makes 'Hardest' Decision to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Husband Expecting Third Child

'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Husband Expecting Third Child

Eva Marcille on Porsha Williams' Engagement: 'It's All Quite Funky to Me'

Eva Marcille on Porsha Williams' Engagement: 'It's All Quite Funky to Me'

Latest News
Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Alyson Stoner Admits to Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Kissing Dylan Sprouse on 'Suite Life'

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Blind Side' Movie Company Defends Film, Reveal Actual Profit Made by Tuohys and Michael Oher

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon
  • Aug 25, 2023

Josephine Skriver Offers Glimpse at Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child With Alexander DeLeon

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day
  • Aug 25, 2023

Tim Gunn Slams 'False' Reports Heidi Klum Only Consumes 900 Calories a Day

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun
  • Aug 25, 2023

Carly Rae Jepsen Reportedly Parts Ways With Scooter Braun

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dua Lipa Shows 'Exaggerated Version' of Herself to Public and Keeps Her Real Self Private

Most Read
Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
Celebrity

Britney Spears Tries to Seduce Kanye West With Her Thirst Trap Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts