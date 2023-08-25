 

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case

Shortly after Polo's Los Angeles house was raided by law enforcement, the 'Through da Storm' rapper and the 'Red Flags' spitter are reportedly charged for gun possession and robbery respectively.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Polo G and his brother Trench Baby have been slapped with criminal charges. Shortly after Polo's Los Angeles house was raided by law enforcement, the "Through da Storm" rapper and the "Red Flags" spitter reportedly were booked for crimes in a robbery case.

On Thursday, August 24, TMZ reported that Polo has been hit with charges for gun possession, while Trench got booked for robbery. The Los Angeles Police Department revealed to the outlet that the raid was made as a response to a report from August 15. It claimed that Polo was caught in an illegal possession of his short-barreled rifle. Moreover, the gun was allegedly used in a robbery which Trench was involved in.

Trench himself was slapped with the charges for robbing a man in Granada Hills while filming a music video. According to the report, Trench drew his weapon with an extended magazine on him when the accused victim came. The rapper demanded the alleged victim to empty his pockets and send money into an account. The rapper and the alleged victim appeared to have previously worked together.

In the wake of the charges, Polo's lawyer has issued a statement about the matter. Speaking to TMZ, Bradford Cohen declared, "We are waiting [for] additional information. The charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and alleged knowledge of the police."

"We believe once all the facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper. We look forward to challenging the accusations and vindicating our client," Bradford continued.

Polo and Trench were hit with the charges one day after Polo's Los Angeles mansion was raided by law enforcement. On Wednesday, the authorities handcuffed both of the brothers after conducting a search inside the property. Law enforcement sources revealed that the search warrant was related to a robbery involving Trench. As for Polo himself, the sources explained that police were trying to observe if he was "harboring a fugitive."

Following the detainment, Polo's attorney Bradford stated, "Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home. He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoe Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained."

