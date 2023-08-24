Polo G's Attorney Insists Rapper Isn't A 'Convicted Felon' After House Raid by Cops

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hall Of Fame' rapper's house in Los Angeles was raided by law enforcement on Wednesday, August 23, and he was later put in handcuffs as police did their search in the property.

AceShowbiz - Polo G's attorney has spoken out after the rapper's house was raided by cops. In a statement to TMZ, Bradford Cohen insisted that his client "is not and never was a convicted felon."

"Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home," Bradford declared. "He is not and never was a convicted felon."

"Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record," the lawyer added. "They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoe Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained."

Polo's house in Los Angeles was raided by law enforcement on Wednesday, August 23. They then ordered everyone to get out of the property one by one as they conducted their search inside.

According to law enforcement sources, the search warrant was issued in relation to a robbery and 4 suspects have been taken into custody already. The warrant itself was related to Polo's brother, Taurean, who's known as Trench Baby. However, Polo was still put in handcuffs because police were trying to determine if he was harboring a fugitive.

It's been nearly two years since Polo was facing legal trouble. In September 2021, he was arrested in the downtown area of Los Angeles for carrying a concealed weapon. According to TMZ, the MC was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that was pulled over for an undisclosed reason.

Polo was then taken into custody when police officers found the firearm in the vehicle. In addition to the hip-hop star, a male juvenile was reportedly arrested and booked on the same charge of carrying a concealed weapon, which is considered a felony.

