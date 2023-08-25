Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

According to a new report, the 41-year-old 'Oops!… I Did It Again' singer has been getting close with a former member of her staff who allegedly has a criminal past.

Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is bonding with a new man after Sam Asghari filed divorce from the "Toxic" hitmaker. According to a new report, the singer has been getting close with a former member of her staff who allegedly has a criminal past.

A source told Page Six claimed that Britney has been spending time since her split with a man, allegedly named Paul Richard Soliz. Paul used to work for the pop star in the role of a housekeeper to "clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash."

The insider went on to say that the "Oops!… I Did It Again" singer has formed a close bond with the ex-worker. "I'm concerned," the source noted, adding that Britney and her team didn't do a background check before they hired Paul.

If they did, the results would show that the 37-year-old man has been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony. Back in April 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace. The court records also showed that he was charged with child endangerment, which was dismissed due to a plea negotiation.

Later in 2016, Paul was convicted of driving without a license. Meanwhile, a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed due to a plea negotiation. His most recent legal trouble was last year, when was still working for Britney. He was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022, per court records.

While Paul is no longer working with Britney, now the "Sometimes" singer allegedly has still chosen to spend time with the ex-con. The informant also claimed that the mom of two doesn't even try to hide their newfound friendship.

Amid bitter divorce from Sam, Britney's reportedly getting therapy. The 41-year-old musician confessed she was a "little shocked" the personal trainer-turned actor filed for a split from her on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences, but her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going including a counselor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer.

