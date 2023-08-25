 

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

According to a new report, the 41-year-old 'Oops!… I Did It Again' singer has been getting close with a former member of her staff who allegedly has a criminal past.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is bonding with a new man after Sam Asghari filed divorce from the "Toxic" hitmaker. According to a new report, the singer has been getting close with a former member of her staff who allegedly has a criminal past.

A source told Page Six claimed that Britney has been spending time since her split with a man, allegedly named Paul Richard Soliz. Paul used to work for the pop star in the role of a housekeeper to "clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash."

The insider went on to say that the "Oops!… I Did It Again" singer has formed a close bond with the ex-worker. "I'm concerned," the source noted, adding that Britney and her team didn't do a background check before they hired Paul.

  Editors' Pick

If they did, the results would show that the 37-year-old man has been charged with multiple misdemeanors and even a felony. Back in April 2014, he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace. The court records also showed that he was charged with child endangerment, which was dismissed due to a plea negotiation.

Later in 2016, Paul was convicted of driving without a license. Meanwhile, a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed due to a plea negotiation. His most recent legal trouble was last year, when was still working for Britney. He was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022, per court records.

While Paul is no longer working with Britney, now the "Sometimes" singer allegedly has still chosen to spend time with the ex-con. The informant also claimed that the mom of two doesn't even try to hide their newfound friendship.

Amid bitter divorce from Sam, Britney's reportedly getting therapy. The 41-year-old musician confessed she was a "little shocked" the personal trainer-turned actor filed for a split from her on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences, but her friends say she has a strong support network to keep her going including a counselor and her heavyweight celebrity lawyer.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case
Related Posts
Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Britney Spears Forks Out $10K a Month to Pay for Sam Asghari's Rental Apartment

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter

Britney Spears Gets New Puppy After Sam Asghari Keeps One of the Dogs They Shared

Britney Spears Gets New Puppy After Sam Asghari Keeps One of the Dogs They Shared

Britney Spears Not Looking to Reconcile With Dad Jamie Despite Report

Britney Spears Not Looking to Reconcile With Dad Jamie Despite Report

Latest News
Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album
  • Aug 25, 2023

Billie Eilish Credits Lana Del Rey for Changing Music With 'Born to Die' Album

Angelina Jolie's Tattoo Artist Apologizes Amid Brad Pitt Ink Speculation
  • Aug 25, 2023

Angelina Jolie's Tattoo Artist Apologizes Amid Brad Pitt Ink Speculation

Dua Lipa Reveals Why She Feels 'Scared' to Be a Woman
  • Aug 25, 2023

Dua Lipa Reveals Why She Feels 'Scared' to Be a Woman

Most Read
Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal
Celebrity

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private