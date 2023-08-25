 

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Of her new single, the former 'Hannah Montana' star explains, 'This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become.'

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has finally released her highly-anticipated new single, "Used to Be Young". The former Disney darling also gave the song a music video treatment, which shows her getting emotional as she reflects on her younger self.

The visuals, which arrived on Friday, August 24, opens with the 30-year-old walking down a dark pathway wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt. The musician then stops right in front of the camera, before singing her lyrics while shedding tears.

"I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young," she sings in the chorus. "You tell me time has done changed me/ That's fine, I've had a good run."

Speaking of the music video, Miley explained, "It's super emotional because I am kind of a mini-me of my mom and I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside of the camera." She added, "So, we could see each other and as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it's really letting people into true emotion, which I don't feel we get to see very much these days."

Of the ballad, the former "Hannah Montana" star shared, "This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become." She added, "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."

"I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily," Miley went on elaborating. "I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

"Used to Be Young" arrived five months after Miley dropped her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation". The set was led by "Flowers", which became her biggest hit."

