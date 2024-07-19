 
Priscilla Presley Sued Former Associates for Alleged Financial Elder Abuse
The ex-wife of Elvis Presley files a lawsuit against Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC, and individuals behind its operations, claiming that they conspired to misappropriate Presley's fund.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has filed a complaint against Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC, and individuals behind its operations. She accused them of alleged financial elder abuse.

According to the complaint, the defendants, including auction house founder Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, conspired to misappropriate over $1 million of Presley's funds. They allegedly coerced her into signing contracts that gave them 80% of her income.

Presley claims Kruse exploited her trust by isolating her and convincing her that they were acting in her best interests. The defendants allegedly inflated expenses, moved her accounts to preferred banks, and had her pay the mortgage for Kruse's husband's home.

The filing also accuses the defendants of torpedoing a lucrative ownership stake deal for Presley in a cosmetics company. Instead, they negotiated a one-time payment.

Presley severed business relations with Kruse in August 2023. In retaliation, Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC sued Presley in Florida for breach of contract. In that lawsuit, they claimed Presley breached their contract by cutting them out of deals, including the "Priscilla" premiere and NBC's "Christmas at Graceland" special.

Presley's complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeks damages of at least $1 million, punitive damages, and attorney's fees. She also requests the rescission of fraudulent agreements and a full accounting of the defendants' financial malfeasance.

The defendants, including Kruse, have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

