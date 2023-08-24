 

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

The Memphis Police Department unveils a new picture that gives a clear look at the man accused of fatally shooting Tomanuel Benson after his rapper brother appears to warn retaliation in his Instagram Stories.

AceShowbiz - Police are one step closer to catching the murder of Blac Youngsta's brother. Authorities have zeroed in on a man suspected of shooting and killing Tomanuel Benson as they have released a photo of the alleged murderer.

Making use of social media on Tuesday, August 22, the Memphis Police Department let out the image of the person of interest in the shooting death of Benson. No arrest has been made as it's also noted that this is still an ongoing investigation.

The release of the suspect's photo has sparked debate, with some people expressing concerns for the individual's safety. "Them Folks know wat they doing that's y they put him on blast they know he might not make it through the night," one user noted on MPD's official social media account. Another predicted, "he won't make it even if he turn himself in they gon handle him behind bars."

Youngsta's brother met his demise on Friday, August 18. He was shot near a B.P. gas station on South Parkway East at approximately 9:30 A.M. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man, who was later identified as Benson, dead.

  Editors' Pick

Eyewitnesses reported that an assailant from a passing vehicle was responsible for the attack. The motive behind Benson's murder and his relationship with the person of interest remain unknown. Authorities encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Meanwhile, Youngsta has taken to his Instagram Stories to express his grief while seemingly hinting at retaliation. "I love u baby brother rest up," he wrote. "I'm gone make the world pay. I swear to God nobody safe. Standing over everybody."

"I'm ready for whatever come with this s**t. It's ok. Don't feel sorry for me. I'm not gone feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows," he added in a separate Story. "Gone make sure they feel me I promise ... Life will never be the same. But God got me. I'm the strongest man [in] the world."

Youngsta had previously lost two siblings to street violence. His brother Ronnie B was fatally shot in 2016 and his other brother HeavyChampTD met his tragic demise in Miami in 2019.

