 

Kevin Costner Accused of 'Withholding' Financial Records by Ex Christine Amid Nasty Divorce

Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

On Monday, August 21, Christine Baumgartner's attorney filed a request for order in which they asked the court to compel the actor to 'produce documents related to his business dealings.'

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner is getting nastier. The "Yellowstone" star has been accused of "withholding" his financial records by his estranged wife, who asks for more evidence of his finances ahead of a court hearing on child support.

On Monday, August 21, Christine's attorney filed a request for order in the California Superior Court. The lawyer asked the court to compel the actor to "produce documents related to his business dealings" since he's allegedly been "stonewalling" them, according to PEOPLE.

"[Kevin] has requested a multi-day evidentiary hearing on [Christine's] request for child support, at which time the Court will receive evidence regarding [Kevin's] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income," the lawyer stated. "[Kevin] has also requested a trial to determine the validity of the parties' Premarital Agreement, the unconscionability of which will depend on an analysis of how the terms of that agreement compare to the parties' present financial realities."

  Editors' Pick

"The Court will need to receive evidence regarding those circumstances to make its determination," the lawyer continued. "However, [Christine] will be unable to present any evidence that [Kevin] has chosen to withhold from discovery."

Kevin's lawyer has objected to providing the requested information, describing the request as "burdensome, oppressive, and harassing." The lawyer argued, "This Request seeks documents that are not relevant given the parties entered into a Premarital Agreement containing a limitation on spousal support and providing that all income earned during marriage would be the separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property."

Kevin and Christine, who share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, called it quits in May after 19 years of marriage. The exes have since been locked in a dispute over issues including finances, child support and their family home. Christine, however, was temporarily awarded $129,755 per month in child support last month.

