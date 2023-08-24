 

Diddy Announces Collaboration With Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and The Weeknd for New Album

Diddy Announces Collaboration With Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and The Weeknd for New Album
The 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sean Love Combs, is set to release 'The Love Album: Off the Grid', his first solo full-length record in 13 years on September 15.

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has announced a new album featuring Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and The Weeknd. The 53-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sean Love Combs, reveals he will release "The Love Album: Off the Grid", his first solo full-length record in 13 years on September 15.

To announce the album, Diddy released a star-studded teaser featuring Bieber, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Jozzy, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Yung Miami and DJ Khaled, on Instagram. Some of the artists are featured in the studio, leading to speculation they could appear on the album.

He said in the video. which showed clips of him dancing with Kim Porter, the late mother of his children, "Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I've had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is. My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, 'Will I ever love again?' "

He captioned the clip, "I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R B is alive! LOVE #OTG". The video also shows Diddy with his youngest daughter, 10-month-old Love Sean Combs, who he shares with Dana Tran), along with clips of him with Yung Miami from City Girls, who he's been romantically linked to since June 2022.

The four-minute trailer shows the rapper navigating the pressures of fame and his entertainment and business empire. He can be seen isolating on a private island without his phone and exercising as he deals with themes of physical, mental and emotional health and wellness.

