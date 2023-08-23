 

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Against His Anti-Transgender Comments
Monyetta Shaw-Carter, who shares Madilyn and Mason with the 'So Sick' singer, makes it clear that she doesn't co-sign his views on parents letting their kids transition at a young age.

AceShowbiz - The mother of Ne-Yo's children is speaking out on the R&B singer's controversial anti-transgender remarks. In a new interview, Monyetta Shaw-Carter makes it clear that she doesn't co-sign Ne-Yo's views on parents letting their kids transition at a young age.

Speaking to TMZ, Monyetta said that she's aware of the musician's recent controversy over his anti-transgender comments. While she respects his opinion, Monyetta clarified, "Those views are his."

Monyetta, who shares Madilyn and Mason with the "So Sick" singer, revealed that she stands with the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the differing opinion, she stressed that she's not bashing his baby daddy for his view, adding that they are still co-parenting their kids just fine.

Ne-Yo recently made headlines after he blasted parents who let their kids make significant decisions at a young age. In response to the backlash, the 43-year-old singer insisted that he has the right to voice his opinion.

"Ok. This s**t is getting out of hand. FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR," he wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

The "Miss Independent" hitmaker added, "Lord knows I ain't perfect, I've made my mistakes indeed. And I've apologized to the people I've hurt for those mistakes. I couldn't cast a stone if I wanted to, which I don't. And I havent. My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I'm entitled to it. I don't care what y'all do with yours. That's YOURS. This is how I FEEL."

"If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they're old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love 'em any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless," he further stated. "But this isn't even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion. Period. Point blank. Whatever. Y'all do y'all, imma do me and we can agree to disagree and coexist PEACEFULLY. LOVE IS THE ONLY TRUE POWER."

