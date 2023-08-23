'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College

Cover Images/Roger Wong TV

The 51-year-old journalist, who shares Sophia and her twin Isabella with ex-wife Jean Muggli, documents the special moment by sharing photos of the father-daughter duo at Duke University.

AceShowbiz - Michael Strahan made sure that family comes first. The TV personality skipped the Monday, August 21 episode of "Good Morning America" to drop off his youngest daughter Sophia at college.

Making use of Instagram, the 51-year-old shared some photos of him and his daughter at Duke University. He kicked off his caption by writing, ""Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college!"

"Can't believe how time has flown by and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," the journalist added. He then noted, "I know she's a twin so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol," referring to Sophia's twin sister Isabella, who will be attending USC.

The post has since been flooded with comments from fans. One in particular wrote, "Wow, time has flown by!" Another added, "This is so bittersweet!!" A third chimed in, "Michael looks like such a proud Duke dad!"

Back in May, Michael announced that Sophia would be attending Duke. At that time, he shared two pictures of the father-daughter duo at her high school graduation.

"My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!! You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can't wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke," he penned in the accompanying message. "Congrats Sophia!! Love you! #GirlDad."

Michael, who played his entire 15-year professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants of the National Football League, shares Sophia and Isabella with ex-wife Jean Muggli. He is also a father to Tanita and Michael Jr., whom he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

