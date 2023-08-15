Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The 37-year-old Russian model, who sparked dating rumors with the former NFL star in May, reportedly 'narrowed her inner circle' to protect their blossoming romance.

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk reportedly has made a drastic move to protect her relationship with Tom Brady. If a new report is to be believed, the Russian model cut off her friends to prevent "weird rumors."

According to Page Six, the 37-year-old "narrowed her inner circle" so there will be no leaks. A source additionally told the publication, "She's afraid any weird rumors might scare him off."

Irina and Tom were first linked after they were spotted chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's star-studded wedding in May. In July, a source told Daily Mail, "They're dating and having fun. It was Tom who invited Irina to his home in L.A. after they really clicked in May [at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding.]"

Later that month, the pair were spotted enjoying a secret New York City date. A source informed Page Six, "I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in."

The insider added that the former NFL star was immediately taken to a "private room." A few minutes later, when the source was outside chatting to friends, they saw "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room."

The alleged couple allegedly wanted to spend some quality time together. "It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people," the source shared.

According to the informant, the ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers." Irina, meanwhile, was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.

