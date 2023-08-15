 

Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance

Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

The 37-year-old Russian model, who sparked dating rumors with the former NFL star in May, reportedly 'narrowed her inner circle' to protect their blossoming romance.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk reportedly has made a drastic move to protect her relationship with Tom Brady. If a new report is to be believed, the Russian model cut off her friends to prevent "weird rumors."

According to Page Six, the 37-year-old "narrowed her inner circle" so there will be no leaks. A source additionally told the publication, "She's afraid any weird rumors might scare him off."

Irina and Tom were first linked after they were spotted chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's star-studded wedding in May. In July, a source told Daily Mail, "They're dating and having fun. It was Tom who invited Irina to his home in L.A. after they really clicked in May [at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding.]"

Later that month, the pair were spotted enjoying a secret New York City date. A source informed Page Six, "I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in."

  Editors' Pick

The insider added that the former NFL star was immediately taken to a "private room." A few minutes later, when the source was outside chatting to friends, they saw "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room."

The alleged couple allegedly wanted to spend some quality time together. "It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people," the source shared.

According to the informant, the ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers." Irina, meanwhile, was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Austin Butler Found the Week Leading Up to 'SNL' Hosting Debut 'Brutally Terrifying'
Related Posts
Irina Shayk Lost 11 Million Instagram Followers After Breaking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

Irina Shayk Lost 11 Million Instagram Followers After Breaking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

Irina Shayk's Rep Shuts Down 'Malicious and Fictional' Report of Her Throwing Herself at Tom Brady

Irina Shayk's Rep Shuts Down 'Malicious and Fictional' Report of Her Throwing Herself at Tom Brady

Irina Shayk Blasted for Going Pantless at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Irina Shayk Blasted for Going Pantless at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Irina Shayk Meditating to Purge 'Bad Energy' and Help Maintain Her Beautiful Look

Irina Shayk Meditating to Purge 'Bad Energy' and Help Maintain Her Beautiful Look

Latest News
Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 15, 2023

Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance

Austin Butler Found the Week Leading Up to 'SNL' Hosting Debut 'Brutally Terrifying'
  • Aug 15, 2023

Austin Butler Found the Week Leading Up to 'SNL' Hosting Debut 'Brutally Terrifying'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Fussing Over James Bond Rumors
  • Aug 15, 2023

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Not Fussing Over James Bond Rumors

Paris Hilton and Husband Catch Heat for Frolicking in Maui 30 Miles From Devastating Wildfires
  • Aug 15, 2023

Paris Hilton and Husband Catch Heat for Frolicking in Maui 30 Miles From Devastating Wildfires

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles
  • Aug 15, 2023

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie
  • Aug 15, 2023

'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Riley Keough Embarrassed by Her 'Cringey' Runway Debut

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Grimes Thinks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Is 'Good' Outlet for 'Trad Masculinity'

Grimes Thinks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Is 'Good' Outlet for 'Trad Masculinity'

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert