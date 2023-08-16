Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Holed Up' Inside London Hotel for 48-Hour Romp

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady and Irina Shayk had a 48-hour romantic rendezvous in London as their romance heats up. The pair reportedly spent two days together at The Twenty Two hotel in the Mayfair area.

The former NFL star and the Russian-born model are believed to have spent Sunday, August 13 and Monday, August 14, "holed up" inside the five star hotel. The 46-year-old hunk arrived at the hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, checking in at 2 A.M. after driving from Birmingham to London on Saturday night.

Irina, meanwhile, was seen outside the hotel on Monday. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the runway beauty looked chic in leather hotpants teamed with a graphic print top, oversize coat and leather boots, teamed with shades as she was spotted leaving from the front entrance of the hotel at 9.30 A.M. on Monday, before returning again at 11.15 A.M.

The two later left the same hotel on Tuesday within only a few minutes apart. Tom kept it casual in a black hoodie, jeans and sneakers as he was seen leaving the luxury hotel via a side entrance at 7:20 A.M. on Tuesday and catching a flight out of the English capital. Irina was seen leaving via a separate side entrance five minutes earlier.

Tom and Irina were previously spotted together in Los Angeles. He reportedly picked her up at the Bel Air hotel in July before taking her for a sleepover at his house. The pair emerged from his property together the following morning and he was seen rubbing her cheek in his car. He dropped Irina back at her hotel before collecting her again a few hours later to return to his house once more.

It was later uncovered that the lovebirds also had a secret NYC date a week earlier. The former athlete and the 37-year-old model had a "private and ensconced" dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca before she visited him in L.A. "It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people," said an eyewitness.

