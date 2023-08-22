Watch Nas' Mystical Music Video for 'Black Magic'

Music

AceShowbiz - Nas has given his recent track "Black Magic" a music video treatment. The Razak Ologunebi-directed visuals, which arrived on Monday, August 21, has a series of mystical scenes in it.

The clip opens with a message from the 49-year-old emcee that reads, "I gotta emphasize, I ain't down with that mystic stuff." It then cuts to a scene where two women come to the rapper's home, and it's followed by quick shots of her levitating in the air.

Nas, in the meantime, spits his verses while being surrounded by candles, "Uh, she having nightmares sleepin' next to me/ Waking up unexpectedly, maybe somebody hexing me." He goes on, "Questioning blessings on me protect me from weaponry/ Hoping she gon' have the same success if she don't let 'em in."

"Shorty's sleeping next to me and it's not even sexually/ I think she might be scared, she hope nobody put a hex on me," the New York-born artist continues. "Black magic undefeated, black magic undefeated/ Undefeated, undefeated."

"Black Magic" serves as one of the tracks off Nas' sixteenth studio album, "Magic 2", which hit streaming services on July 21. The Hit-Boy-produced project has other ten songs including "Office Hours" featuring 50 Cent and the bonus track "One Mic, One Gun" featuring 21 Savage.

Speaking of the collaboration, Fif said in a July interview with XXL, "Nas got a CD coming out, Magic 2, that I'm featured on." The "In Da Club" hitmaker added, "I got a joint with him called 'Office Hours' we did together. We ain't worked together since Power of a Dollar. It was cool to get in with him and do something like that. It's interesting that the relationship is different because we in two different places now."

