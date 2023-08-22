 

Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Lyrics of New Ben Affleck Tribute Song 'Dear Ben Pt. II'

Instagram/John Russo
The 'On the Floor' singer teases lyrics of a sequel to her 2002 track 'Dear Ben' following her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck and his 51st birthday.

  Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has shared her innermost thoughts over her marriage to Ben Affleck in new "Dear Ben" song lyrics. The 54-year-old "Jenny From the Block" star celebrated a year since she tied the knot with the actor by sharing words from a new song called "Dear Ben Pt. II" which she posted on her Instagram page to mark the couple's first wedding anniversary.

"One year ago today … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life …," she wrote in the post.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 but followed it up with a glitzy wedding in Georgia on August 20 - the date Jennifer used to mark their anniversary.

Jennifer is believed to have written nine songs about Ben for her upcoming album "This Is Me ... Now". The first "Dear Ben" track appeared on her 2002 album "This Is Me ...Then" during the couple's first relationship which they broke off in 2004 before getting back together again 17 years later in 2021.

In the first song, Jennifer expressed her attraction to her then-fiance and called him a "manifestation of my dreams." In the track, she sang, "You're perfect. I just can't control myself. I can't be with no one else. It seems I'm addicted to the way you like to touch me." She added, "I write this song to let you know. That you will always be to me. My lust, my love, my man, my child, my friend, and my king."

Jennifer and Ben, 50, both have kids from previous relationships. Jennifer is mum to 15-year-old twins Elle and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben has Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

