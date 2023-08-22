 

The Saturdays' Una Healy Left With No Support System as She Raised Her Kids Alone During Pandemic

The Irish singer has been forced to move back to her home country as the mother-of-two was left with no support system when Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.K.

AceShowbiz - Una Healy relocated back to her native Ireland after "struggling" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former The Saturdays singer, 41, broke up with rugby player Ben Foden - with whom she has Aoife, 11, and eight-year-old Tadhg - in 2018 after six years of marriage and, after having to spend so much time alone in lockdown, eventually moved back from London to live next door to her parents in Thurles, County Tipperary so she could give her children the "stability" they needed.

"It was the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and I had been on my own with the kids for months. I was struggling, not having my support system around me, so my family were like, 'You need to come home!' It was important for the children, too," she told Hello Magazine.

"They need stability. I love travelling, but it's lovely to have somewhere to call home. And that's exactly how I feel now I'm back in Ireland. They are very settled and have made loads of new friends. Aoife is in the same school I went to and Tadhg is really into his sports, especially hurling, basketball and football. Tipperary is a very special place to raise children. It's very homely."

The "Walk Away" hitmaker went on to add that whilst the children spend time with their dad in New York - where he lives with his wife Jackie and their three-year-old daughter Farrah - she "misses" them so much but is "really happy" that they can spend their summer making memories in the US as she can enjoy some "freedom" for herself.

She added, "It gives me the freedom to travel more and catch up with friends, but I miss them so much because I'm so used to having them around me all the time. I'm really happy that they have summers in New York and that they're making lovely memories with their dad, stepmother and sister!"

