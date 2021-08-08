Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Big Fans of 'Love Island'

WENN TV

The Harley Quinn depicter reveals in a new interview that both she and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director love watching the popular British matchmaking television show.

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie has admitted British matchmaking TV show "Love Island" is a "big part" of her life.

"The Suicide Squad" actress is a huge fan of the programme and also revealed Hollywood director James Gunn likes tuning in too.

"It is very much a part of my life," she told People magazine. "It's a big part of my life. James Gunn is actually a big fan too."

Joel Kinnaman was interviewing Margot and he quipped she "forced it upon his life."

She asked him. "Yeah. I did force you to try Love Island, but did you ever watch any of it?"

To which he replied, "I think I've seen the clips of it from back in the day, or maybe it was something similar, like Paradise Hotel, or something. But yeah, I need to get back into it fully."

Margot went on to reveal her favourite Islanders were Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins.

"If I had to pick favourite contestants of all time, I'd probably say Olivia Attwood from season three, and Maura Higgins from season five," she said. "They're probably my two favourites of all time. It's so good. Liv coined 'd**ksand,' and Maura coined 'f**ny flutters,' so, between the two of them, iconic. I mean, honestly, if you start, I will not stop talking about Love Island. There's so much I have to say about it."

So Margot would have been thrilled to find out that one of this year's contestant, Hugo Hammond, wished her a happy birthday following his exit from the villa earlier this week (end08Aug21).

"Hey Margot, it's Hugo here. I'm fresh out of the Love Island villa and I hear that you are a massive super fan," the 25-year-old said in a video on Cameo. "I also hear that you celebrated your birthday with a Love Island-themed party."

"So I'd just like to say happy birthday and you are 100 per cent my type on paper and if you came into the villa, my head would definitely have been turned."

Unfortunately for Hugo, Margot is already happily coupled up - with husband Tom Ackerley.