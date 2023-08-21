Box Office: 'Blue Beetle' Dethrones 'Barbie'

Warner Bros. Movie

DC's first live-action superhero film with a Latino protagonist unseats Greta Gerwig's movie after its four-week reign amid the challenging weather in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - "Blue Beetle" has risen as a new champion at North American box office albeit a not-so-heroic debut. DC's superhero pic has claimed the top spot from "Barbie", ending the latter's reign that lasted for four weeks.

The Angel Manuel Soto-directed pic opened to an estimated $25.4 million in the U.S. and Canada following rave reviews from critics. Despite its triumphant arrival, it came in behind expectations. Heading into the weekend, tracking had suggested $28 million to $32 million.

The movie starring Xolo Mariduena as DC's first leading Latino superhero also posted one of the lowest openings among any title in the DC Extended Universe, not adjusted for inflation. It's the final release produced under an earlier regime at DC Studios, which James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins of last year.

While majority of the reviews are positive, "Blue Beetle" did face challenge in the form of unexpected weather. Southern California was bracing for Hurricane Hilary on Sunday, August 20, potentially dampening ticket sales in the region. Los Angeles is still the film's top market.

"Barbie" fell to the second place with an estimated $21.5 million. It continues to show strong performance, dropping only a modest 36.5% in its fifth week after breaking various records in its previous weeks.

"Oppenheimer" also remains solid, slipping to No. 3 with approximately $10.6 million. With a $285.2 million domestic total, Christopher Nolan's biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land at No. 1 at the weekend box office. The previous record-holder for that unlikely stat is 2016's "Sing", which grossed $270.3 million in the shadow of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Hidden Figures".

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" also loses another spot, placing fourth with an estimated $8.4 million. It's followed close behind by newcomer "Strays", which posts an underwhelming debut with approximately $8.3 million.

