Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats against jurors, who are responsible for indicting the former president for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - The grand jury responsible for indicting Donald Trump have been hit with death threats. Personal information, including the addresses and photos of the jurors, was shared on right-wing platforms after Trump, 77, was indicted for a record third time, leading to him facing a trial next year for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office has also said it is aware of threats made against the jurors, and was trying to track down those behind them after Trump supporters seemingly compiled further information available online and posted photographs and addresses to forums of the jurors, including on the social media site Telegram.

Police say the threats could amount to jury intimidation, with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office saying in a statement, "Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions."

It added they took the matter very seriously and would respond quickly to ensure the safety of jurors. Media Matters, a non-profit organisation that monitors conservative media bodies, reported that one user called the information a "hit list."

It comes just days after the jury voted to indict Trump on 13 charges, which include racketeering and election meddling. He has said the charges are politically motivated and claims he is the victim of a witch-hunt.

A U.S. judge warned Trump on August 11 not to make inflammatory statements that could intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial on four known criminal charges of allegedly plotting to overturn the 2020 U.S. election. Trump was arraigned for a third time on August 1 and has pled not guilty to four charges that have so far been levelled against him in a court hearing.

The former "The Apprentice" judge has denied his involvement in the events of January 6 that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured.

