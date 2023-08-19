 

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats
Instagram
Celebrity

Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating threats against jurors, who are responsible for indicting the former president for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - The grand jury responsible for indicting Donald Trump have been hit with death threats. Personal information, including the addresses and photos of the jurors, was shared on right-wing platforms after Trump, 77, was indicted for a record third time, leading to him facing a trial next year for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office has also said it is aware of threats made against the jurors, and was trying to track down those behind them after Trump supporters seemingly compiled further information available online and posted photographs and addresses to forums of the jurors, including on the social media site Telegram.

Police say the threats could amount to jury intimidation, with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office saying in a statement, "Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions."

  Editors' Pick

It added they took the matter very seriously and would respond quickly to ensure the safety of jurors. Media Matters, a non-profit organisation that monitors conservative media bodies, reported that one user called the information a "hit list."

It comes just days after the jury voted to indict Trump on 13 charges, which include racketeering and election meddling. He has said the charges are politically motivated and claims he is the victim of a witch-hunt.

A U.S. judge warned Trump on August 11 not to make inflammatory statements that could intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial on four known criminal charges of allegedly plotting to overturn the 2020 U.S. election. Trump was arraigned for a third time on August 1 and has pled not guilty to four charges that have so far been levelled against him in a court hearing.

The former "The Apprentice" judge has denied his involvement in the events of January 6 that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chris Pine Caught on Camera Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman During Italian Getaway

Lil Tay Will Make Career Comeback Following Death Hoax
Related Posts
Donald Trump Could Begin Trial in March 2024, a Day Before Super Tuesday

Donald Trump Could Begin Trial in March 2024, a Day Before Super Tuesday

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status

Fulton County Sheriff Says to Expect Donald Trump Mugshot Released Regardless His Status

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump Insists It's No Coincidence That His Indictment Arrived Amid Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'

Donald Trump Ranted Over 'Accidental Leak' Before Court Deemed Charges against Him 'Fictitious'

Latest News
Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions
  • Aug 19, 2023

Loophole in Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Could Cost Him Millions

Ciara and Lil Baby Hype Up Couple's Wedding Party in 'Forever' Visuals
  • Aug 19, 2023

Ciara and Lil Baby Hype Up Couple's Wedding Party in 'Forever' Visuals

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears
  • Aug 19, 2023

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'
  • Aug 19, 2023

Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Lyrics on New Song 'POV'

'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Announce Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 1
  • Aug 19, 2023

'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Announce Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 1

Madonna Releases Vinyl Version of Her 'Madame X' Tour Album
  • Aug 19, 2023

Madonna Releases Vinyl Version of Her 'Madame X' Tour Album

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Already 'Discussed Marriage in Great Lengths' Before Engagement

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena

Sierra Gates Clarifies Her Claims of Safaree Wanting to Date Her Despite Friendship With Erica Mena