 

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single

The former 'Hannah Montana' actress talks about her 'crazy' and 'wild' past as lyrics of her new song aptly titled 'Used to Be Young' are being teased ahead of the release.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has discussed her partying past through the lyrics her new single. The 30-year-old dons a Mickey Mouse T-shirt to tease her forthcoming single, "Used to Be Young", on Spotify, in a nod to her wholesome image on the Disney Channel at the start of her career.

The image was shared by Pop Base on Elon Musk's X platform, with the new image appearing on the streamer when listeners tune into her songs.

Lyrics on the upcoming tune, due out on August 25, include, "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young."

Fans have noted the track's release date is Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus' birthday and they say Miley picked the release day as a thank you to her father for standing by her as she found her way in showbiz and eventually put her partying ways to bed.

It has been seven months since her hit "Flowers" came out - which Miley released on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

One fan said about her wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt to promote her new single, "Oh she has some things to say! Mickey better hide." Another added, "The song must be very emotional and personal."

At the start of her career, Miley was one of the biggest faces of the Disney Channel thanks to playing the titular role in "Hannah Montana", which ran from 2006 until 2011.

Her shirt being used to plug her upcoming single is a reworked vintage Mickey Mouse Shirt designed by Maison Margiela and is up for auction to benefit Make A Wish.

Miley recently told British Vogue about how she's put her partying ways in the past while discussing how she turned down track about clubbing an unnamed songwriter offered her, "It was like, you know, the standard f*****-up-in-the-club track."

"And I was like, 'I'm two years sober. That's not where I spend my time, you know?' You're more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I've just evolved."

