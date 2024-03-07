Miley Cyrus 'Fully Aware' of Noah's Relationship With Dominic Purcell, Still Sides With Mom Tish

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - It looks like Miley Cyrus was not completely in the dark about Noah Cyrus' drama with their mom Tish Cyrus. According to a new report, the "Flowers" hitmaker was "fully aware" of her sister's relationship with Dominic Purcell before their mom entered the picture.



A source told Us Weekly that the 31-year-old "absolutely knew" that her younger sibling was dating the 54-year-old actor when their mom started pursuing the "Prison Break" alum. Despite knowing the truth, the Disney alum repeatedly took her "mom's side" and did "everything in her power" to keep Noah from crashing the couple's wedding.

Another insider, however, claimed that Miley tried to stay out of the family drama, but her strong bond with Tish won out. 'Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time," said the informant. "Miley's devastated her family's been torn apart."

About where things stand between Noah and Tish, the insider said the 24-year-old "refuses to communicate" with Miley. Tish is also "not open to any reconciliation" with Noah, according to the source.

This is contrary to previous reports from PEOPLE, which claimed, "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all." A source additionally told the publication, "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

The Cyrus family has yet to address these reports. However, Tish and Dominic were seemingly unfazed by the rumors as they were spotted taking a casual stroll on March 1.

The pair went low-key when walking around Toluca Lake, California with a male pal. The momager wore a gray hoodie, joggers and a black trucker cap, while her husband kept it sporty in a blue tracksuit jacket with white stripes running down the sleeves, along with black joggers, striped socks and black sneakers.

