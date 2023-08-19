 

Princess Beatrice Mistaken for Server at Work

Princess Beatrice Mistaken for Server at Work
Celebrity

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was once mistaken for a 'tea girl' when she began working at a software company in the Big Apple.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Princess Beatrice was confused for the tea girl when she started working at New York software company Afiniti. The 35-year-old royal becomes Vice President, Partnerships Strategy at Afiniti, a data and software company based in Washington, DC, but her mother Sarah Ferguson revealed that, when she first started working with the company, the head honchos had no idea who she was.

"When Beatrice was in New York. They [the board] had no idea, they'd all been talking around the boardroom saying they were looking forward to meeting Princess Beatrice," Sarah explained on her "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah" podcast.

"And the girl came in, they all say 'coffee and tea please, with sugar' so she goes off and pours them all coffee and tea. Then she comes back and they tell her how excited they are to meet Princess Beatrice - and of course she was pouring the coffee and tea. It always makes me laugh! It was very funny."

  Editors' Pick

Sarah has praised her daughters Beatrice - who has daughter Sienna and stepson Wolfie with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie, 33, who has sons August and Ernie with husband Jack Brooksbank - for being hardworking and polite.

And Sarah, 63, who shares the girls with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, previously revealed one of the most important pieces of advice she had given them was not to make public appearances if they couldn't "get [their] game on."

She said, "I always say to my girls, when you're out on the public stage, smile. If you don't want to be polite, don't go out on the public stage - because no one wants to see a grumpy princess. I think the most important thing is you've got to get your game on."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single
Related Posts
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Bid Farewell to 'Dear Granny' Queen Elizabeth in Heartfelt Tribute

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Bid Farewell to 'Dear Granny' Queen Elizabeth in Heartfelt Tribute

Princess Beatrice Is Legally Eligible to Act as Stand-In for King Charles III

Princess Beatrice Is Legally Eligible to Act as Stand-In for King Charles III

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Eugenie Already in Love With New Niece After Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child

Princess Eugenie Already in Love With New Niece After Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child

Latest News
Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single
  • Aug 19, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her 'Wild' Past as She Teases Lyrics of Her New Single

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio
  • Aug 19, 2023

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Princess Beatrice Mistaken for Server at Work
  • Aug 19, 2023

Princess Beatrice Mistaken for Server at Work

Quavo's First Solo Album Since Takeoff's Death 'Rocket Power' Is Finally Out
  • Aug 19, 2023

Quavo's First Solo Album Since Takeoff's Death 'Rocket Power' Is Finally Out

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River
  • Aug 19, 2023

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
  • Aug 19, 2023

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud