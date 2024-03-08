 

Miley Cyrus Is 'Devastated' by Tish and Noah's Beef as Mom Rules Out Reconciliation

Miley Cyrus Is 'Devastated' by Tish and Noah's Beef as Mom Rules Out Reconciliation
While the 'Used to Be Young' singer reportedly has tried her best to help mend the issues, she believes the family rift is 'beyond repair' as her sister Noah refuses to communicate with her.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is seemingly torn in between her mother and her sister amid the family feud. The former Disney Channel star is reportedly "devastated" by the family drama that involves her mom Tish Cyrus and sibling Noah Cyrus.

"Miley is devastated her family's been torn apart," a source tells Us Weekly of the 31-year-old singer/actress, who is said to be trying to broker peace between her loved ones. However, it won't be an easy task as her mom Tish "is not open to any reconciliation" with her daughter Noah following drama over her husband Dominic Purcell.

Moreover, Noah "refuses to communicate" with Miley, so the source claims. While Miley has tried her best to help mend the issues, she "believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time," the informant adds.

News broke earlier this month that Noah was reportedly romantically involved with Dominic first before Tish started pursuing the actor. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told Us Weekly, noting that Tish "was aware" of her youngest daughter's relationship with the "Prison Break" alum.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source further noted. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

However, another source close to the Cyrus family begged to differ. "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together. She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim," the so-called insider told Daily Mail. "Noah and Dominic never even had a thing going on and think that it is ludicrous that people would think Tish stole Dominic from her daughter."

Meanwhile, Miley was reportedly not aware of the drama between Tish and Noah before it became public. "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a source told PEOPLE. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

