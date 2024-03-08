Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch Music

The 'Used to Be Young' songstress performs the song, allegedly titled 'End of the World', at a private party at the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has shown her love for her mother amid Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus drama regarding Dominic Purcell. The singer/actress has debuted a new song which she reportedly wrote about her mom after Tish was accused of stealing her husband from her youngest daughter.

The former Disney Channel star performed the never-before-heard track, allegedly titled "End of the World", at a private party at the famous Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. In a video shared by a guest at the bash, she sang the emotional, slow-paced song that referenced spending money on luxury cars, traveling the world and throwing parties.

"Let's pretend it's not the end of the world," Miley sang while someone played guitar to accompany her. She encouraged her mom to "do the things that [they] were way too terrified of before." In the caption, the person who posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "This song @MileyCyrus wrote for @tishcyrus tonight at the chateau."

Miley attended the bash at Los Angeles' famed hotel on Wednesday, March 6, during which she also shared the stage with David Letterman. She showed off her fit physique in a skintight black tank top and PVC leggings. She completed her look with a pair of black high heels and a matching belt, while her long tresses were kept straight and loose.

At one point, David jumped on stage to address the audience. Miley, meanwhile, flexed her arms as if cheering on the 76-year-old comedian.

Miley's performance at the party comes after it was reported that she is "devastated" by the family drama that involves her mom Tish and sister Noah. "Miley is devastated her family's been torn apart," a source recently told Us Weekly.

The 31-year-old singer/actress was said to be trying to broker peace between her loved ones. However, it won't be an easy task as her mom Tish "is not open to any reconciliation" with her daughter Noah following drama over her husband Dominic.

Moreover, the source claimed that Noah "refuses to communicate" with Miley. While Miley has tried her best to help mend the issues, she "believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time," the informant added.

The former "Hannah Montana" star was reportedly not aware of the drama between Tish and Noah before it became public. "Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," a source told PEOPLE. "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

You can share this post!