Marcus Jordan Teases Wedding Plannings With Larsa Pippen

Instagram Celebrity

The former college basketball player reveals that he and his reality TV star girlfriend have a wedding date 'in the works,' less than a year after going public with their relationship.

Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have wedding in mind despite controversy surrounding their relationship. The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan has teased his future nuptials to his girlfriend after dating for less than a year.

The pair were spotted stepping out for dinner date at Jones in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 16. When asked by a paparazzo if marriage is in their future, the former college basketball player revealed that they have a wedding date "in the works."

The 32-year-old entrepreneur went on sharing, "We're looking for a location." He additionally thanked the reporter when they congratulated him on the future nuptials.

It was also noted by TMZ, which obtained a video of the interview, that the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" wore a ring on that finger, although it wasn't confirmed if it's an engagement ring or just one of her accessories.

Marcus and Larsa were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other in September 2022. They went Instagram official in January of this year after making headlines for their 16-year age difference.

In July, Marcus' father Michael, who is the former teammate of Larsa's ex-husband Scottie Pippen, gave an interesting response to a question about his son's relationship with his much older girlfriend. When asked for a comment, the former Chicago Bulls star simply replied, "No!"

Later, in an episode of her joint podcast with her boyfriend, Larsa admitted to being "embarrassed" and "traumatized" by the former NBA star's apparent disapproval of the couple's romance. While Marcus found his father's comment hilarious, she thinks "there is nothing funny about it."

"I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it," the 49-year-old said. "I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed." She explained, "I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying - that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine."

Marcus has also told ET that his family had gradually accepted his girlfriend after spending time together during the holidays. The Trophy Room store founder revealed, "We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with, you know, where I'm living."

You can share this post!