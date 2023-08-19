Pink Shows Support to Britney Spears Amid Nasty Divorce Drama With Sam Asghari

Instagram Celebrity

During her concert in Detroit, the 'Just Give Me a Reason" singer shows love for the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker amid her divorce drama with her estranged husband.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pink is about supporting fellow women. During her concert in Detroit on Wednesday, August 16, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer showed love for Britney Spears amid her divorce drama with Sam Asghari.

When singing her 2001 song "Don't Let Me Get Me", Pink made an alteration to the lyrics. Instead of singing the original lyrics, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears," Pink switched it to, "Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears."

"Don't Let Me Get Me" was included in Pink's "Missundaztood" album. On the song, the 43-year-old songstress references the pressure of the entertainment industry. "L.A. told me, 'You'll be a pop star/ All you have to change is everything you are/ Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/ She's so pretty/ That just ain't me," she sings on the track.

Fans applauded Pink for the sweet shout-out for Britney. "Aww that's the kind of support she needs," one fan commented. "So awesome, love Pink even more for doing that!!" someone else added, while a third fan wrote, "Love this! People need to give her grace this poor human can only take so much!"

Pink's support arrives after Britney's estranged husband Sam filed for divorce from the "Toxic" hitmaker. In his divorce filing, Sam confirmed that the celebrity duo separated on July 28 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

Confirming the split, the fitness trainer/actor wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, "AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER. WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS." Sam, who married Britney last year, added, "S**T HAPPENS."

A recent report claimed that Sam accused the pop star of physical abuse and cheating with a house staff member. According to sources with direct knowledge, the model frequently complained about the pop star getting physical with him during their six years together. The former couple allegedly had numerous fights where security had to step in, but in one instance there was no security in sight.

The 29-year-old additionally believed that Britney hooked up with at least one male staff member at her house. He allegedly learned about the infidelity because he found footage of the staffer and the 41-year-old singer together in a compromising position.

You can share this post!