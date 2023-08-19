Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Instagram Celebrity

The fitness instructor/actor reportedly goes for the bag and seeks for full custody of their infant son after he's allegedly 'moved on' following the mom-shaming drama.

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer may be left with much less fortune should she really split up with her baby daddy Darius Jackson. The fitness instructor/actor reportedly goes for the bag and seeks for full custody of their infant son amid reports that they broke up following the mom-shaming drama.

One of Darius' friends spills to Media Take Out that Darius "has been the primary caregiver" for the now-estranged couple's son Leo, "and so it makes sense for him to get custody." The friend claims, "And since Keke is the breadwinner [of their family] he should get child support."

Darius reportedly has been living in Keke's Los Angeles mansion and his pal believes he deserves to get the home too. "It makes sense, [Leo] was born in that house, and so he should continue to be raised there without disruption," the friend reasons.

The friend goes on arguing, "If Keke was a man, no one would question what the right thing would be. But there's a double standard when it comes to women who are the breadwinners, and men who are stay at home fathers."

Keke and Darius hinted at a rift in their relationship after he criticized her revealing outfit which she wore when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show in July. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

He later doubled down on his comment in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

PEOPLE reported earlier this week that Darius has "moved on" following his controversial comment, suggesting that the couple has broken up. Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that their relationship is "complicated."

"They love each other," the source told the outlet. "But they keep their life very private." The so-called insider added that "those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child," before noting, "It's their own lives." The insider went on stressing, "They have to resolve things on their own."

