 

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
Instagram
Celebrity

The fitness instructor/actor reportedly goes for the bag and seeks for full custody of their infant son after he's allegedly 'moved on' following the mom-shaming drama.

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer may be left with much less fortune should she really split up with her baby daddy Darius Jackson. The fitness instructor/actor reportedly goes for the bag and seeks for full custody of their infant son amid reports that they broke up following the mom-shaming drama.

One of Darius' friends spills to Media Take Out that Darius "has been the primary caregiver" for the now-estranged couple's son Leo, "and so it makes sense for him to get custody." The friend claims, "And since Keke is the breadwinner [of their family] he should get child support."

Darius reportedly has been living in Keke's Los Angeles mansion and his pal believes he deserves to get the home too. "It makes sense, [Leo] was born in that house, and so he should continue to be raised there without disruption," the friend reasons.

The friend goes on arguing, "If Keke was a man, no one would question what the right thing would be. But there's a double standard when it comes to women who are the breadwinners, and men who are stay at home fathers."

  Editors' Pick

Keke and Darius hinted at a rift in their relationship after he criticized her revealing outfit which she wore when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show in July. He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

He later doubled down on his comment in a follow-up tweet which read, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others." Justifying his criticism, he stated, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe." He finally concluded, "I rest my case."

PEOPLE reported earlier this week that Darius has "moved on" following his controversial comment, suggesting that the couple has broken up. Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that their relationship is "complicated."

"They love each other," the source told the outlet. "But they keep their life very private." The so-called insider added that "those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child," before noting, "It's their own lives." The insider went on stressing, "They have to resolve things on their own."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Marcus Jordan Teases Wedding Plannings With Larsa Pippen

50 Cent Hilariously Trolls Busta Rhymes Over His Huge Chain Necklace
Related Posts
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and BF Darius Jackson Appear to Get Back Together After Outfit-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer Opens Up on Her Parents' Reaction to Her Fluid Sexuality

Keke Palmer Opens Up on Her Parents' Reaction to Her Fluid Sexuality

Latest News
Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River
  • Aug 19, 2023

Crystal Finn Treated for Injuries in Hospital After Being Attacked by Otters During Swim in River

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports
  • Aug 19, 2023

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Seeks for Child Support Amid Split Reports

Pink Shows Support to Britney Spears Amid Nasty Divorce Drama With Sam Asghari
  • Aug 19, 2023

Pink Shows Support to Britney Spears Amid Nasty Divorce Drama With Sam Asghari

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family
  • Aug 19, 2023

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

Marcus Jordan Teases Wedding Plannings With Larsa Pippen
  • Aug 18, 2023

Marcus Jordan Teases Wedding Plannings With Larsa Pippen

'Stranger Things' Fan Divorced Husband, Sent Dacre Montgomery Catfish $10K
  • Aug 18, 2023

'Stranger Things' Fan Divorced Husband, Sent Dacre Montgomery Catfish $10K

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud

DJ Akademiks Further Taunts Erykah Badu Amid Feud