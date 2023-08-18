Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Instagram Music

The '...Baby One More Time' singer is allegedly negotiating a deal with Sony for her music comeback while preparing for her divorce from her husband of 14 months.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears might treat her fans to a new album soon. Shortly after news broke out that her model husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from her, it's reported that the "...Baby One More Time" songstress is working on her upcoming project with other fellow artists.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider who claimed to be close to the 41-year-old pop star spilled that she is currently planning to drop a new album. "She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists," the source revealed.

The source went on to share that Britney at the same time still "focused" on her memoir titled "The Woman in Me", which is set to hit the shelves on October 24. The source continued, "Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release."

About the details of her upcoming album, Extra stated that the singer is negotiating a deal with Sony for her massive comeback in the music industry.

Britney has not released an album since 2016. That year, she dropped one titled "Glory". However, she unleashed two singles during those six years. After she got her freedom back following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, she released a song in 2017 titled "Hold Me Closer" in collaboration with Elton John.

A few years later, the Grammy winner worked together with another fellow musician to drop a single collaboration. In July 2023, she and Will.i.am released their track titled "Mind Your Business."

The report of Britney's new album came shortly after her husband Sam filed for divorce from her. In docs obtained by TMZ, he wrote down July 28, 2023 as the official date of his separation with the singer. On the reason why, he cited "irreconcilable differences."

Previously, the outlet revealed that Britney and Sam called it quits after 14 months of marriage due to infidelity. The two allegedly had a huge fight after Sam attempted to confront Britney over rumors suggesting that she cheated on him. Since then, he has reportedly lived separately from her in his own place. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source told the outlet.

