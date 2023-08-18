 

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari
Instagram
Music

The '...Baby One More Time' singer is allegedly negotiating a deal with Sony for her music comeback while preparing for her divorce from her husband of 14 months.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears might treat her fans to a new album soon. Shortly after news broke out that her model husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from her, it's reported that the "...Baby One More Time" songstress is working on her upcoming project with other fellow artists.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider who claimed to be close to the 41-year-old pop star spilled that she is currently planning to drop a new album. "She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists," the source revealed.

The source went on to share that Britney at the same time still "focused" on her memoir titled "The Woman in Me", which is set to hit the shelves on October 24. The source continued, "Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release."

About the details of her upcoming album, Extra stated that the singer is negotiating a deal with Sony for her massive comeback in the music industry.

  Editors' Pick

Britney has not released an album since 2016. That year, she dropped one titled "Glory". However, she unleashed two singles during those six years. After she got her freedom back following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, she released a song in 2017 titled "Hold Me Closer" in collaboration with Elton John.

A few years later, the Grammy winner worked together with another fellow musician to drop a single collaboration. In July 2023, she and Will.i.am released their track titled "Mind Your Business."

The report of Britney's new album came shortly after her husband Sam filed for divorce from her. In docs obtained by TMZ, he wrote down July 28, 2023 as the official date of his separation with the singer. On the reason why, he cited "irreconcilable differences."

Previously, the outlet revealed that Britney and Sam called it quits after 14 months of marriage due to infidelity. The two allegedly had a huge fight after Sam attempted to confront Britney over rumors suggesting that she cheated on him. Since then, he has reportedly lived separately from her in his own place. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," a source told the outlet.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies
Related Posts
Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Says She's 'Buying a Horse Soon' in First Post Since Sam Asghari Divorce

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Officially Files for Divorce From Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Call It Quits After 14 Months of Marriage

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

Latest News
Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies
  • Aug 18, 2023

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari
  • Aug 18, 2023

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore
  • Aug 18, 2023

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion
  • Aug 18, 2023

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors
  • Aug 18, 2023

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Most Read
Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song
Music

Akbar V Defends Honoring Nicki Minaj in Her New Song

Taylor Swift Allegedly Turns Down Offer to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift Allegedly Turns Down Offer to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Keke Palmer Appears to Make Fun of BF Darius Jackson in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Visuals

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Bruce Springsteen Comes Down With Illness, Puts on Hold Philly Shows

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show

Lionel Richie Jokes He 'Tried to Bribe Pilot' After Failing to Land in New York and Scrapping Show

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

Nelly Furtado Confirms New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage

The Killers Apologize After Being Booed in Georgia for Inviting Russian 'Brother' on Stage

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Whether Taylor Swift Asks Him to Re-Record 'End Game' for Her Album Reissue