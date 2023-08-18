Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rush' singer finds himself trending on X after he shocks fans when he admits in a new lie detector interview that he's never seen a movie featuring the legend.

Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Troye Sivan sparked chatter after participating in a new lie detector interview with Vanity Fair. The "Rush" singer found himself trending on X after he shocked fans when he admitted that he's never seen a Cher movie.

In the interview, the Australian star was first asked if he thinks he's a "better actor than some other musicians who also act." To the question, he initially replied, "Some of them, maybe."

The interviewer then pulled out a photo of Lady GaGa as Troye said, "Don't be who I want-." When he found out that it's the "Bad Romance" hitmaker, Troye quickly clarified, "Oh, no. No. I think she's better than me, for sure. She's awesome."

"What about this person?" the interviewer asked again before presenting a picture of Cher. "I have never actually seen- Was she in 'Mamma Mia!'?" the "Youth" hitmaker asked. "I don't think I've ever seen a movie with Cher in it. Yeah, I've seen like two movies, just in general."

It should be noted that Cher starred in "Mamma Mia!" sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again". The singer also appeared in "Mermaids", "Moonstruck" and "The Witches of Eastwick".

Upon watching the video, fans expressed mixed responses to Troye's shocking admission. "Gay card revoked," one person commented. "He failed the gay test," another user added. "this is why the state of hollywood is in the state its in. bc yall r casting people with zero knowledge on f**king anything like BE FR," a critic added.

Some fans, meanwhile, jumped to his defense. "idc about troye sivan one way or the other but why do people keep interpreting this as him not knowing who cher is obviously he knows who cher is he's just not familiar with her work in film. also he's literally right she was in the mamma mia sequel," one user said.

Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "The question was about acting. He's not saying he doesn't know her music. He just wasn't familiar with her acting career." A fan also pointed out, "To be fair he's 28 and most of you are f**king idiots about older movies."

