 

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rush' singer finds himself trending on X after he shocks fans when he admits in a new lie detector interview that he's never seen a movie featuring the legend.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Troye Sivan sparked chatter after participating in a new lie detector interview with Vanity Fair. The "Rush" singer found himself trending on X after he shocked fans when he admitted that he's never seen a Cher movie.

In the interview, the Australian star was first asked if he thinks he's a "better actor than some other musicians who also act." To the question, he initially replied, "Some of them, maybe."

The interviewer then pulled out a photo of Lady GaGa as Troye said, "Don't be who I want-." When he found out that it's the "Bad Romance" hitmaker, Troye quickly clarified, "Oh, no. No. I think she's better than me, for sure. She's awesome."

"What about this person?" the interviewer asked again before presenting a picture of Cher. "I have never actually seen- Was she in 'Mamma Mia!'?" the "Youth" hitmaker asked. "I don't think I've ever seen a movie with Cher in it. Yeah, I've seen like two movies, just in general."

  Editors' Pick

It should be noted that Cher starred in "Mamma Mia!" sequel "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again". The singer also appeared in "Mermaids", "Moonstruck" and "The Witches of Eastwick".

Upon watching the video, fans expressed mixed responses to Troye's shocking admission. "Gay card revoked," one person commented. "He failed the gay test," another user added. "this is why the state of hollywood is in the state its in. bc yall r casting people with zero knowledge on f**king anything like BE FR," a critic added.

Some fans, meanwhile, jumped to his defense. "idc about troye sivan one way or the other but why do people keep interpreting this as him not knowing who cher is obviously he knows who cher is he's just not familiar with her work in film. also he's literally right she was in the mamma mia sequel," one user said.

Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "The question was about acting. He's not saying he doesn't know her music. He just wasn't familiar with her acting career." A fan also pointed out, "To be fair he's 28 and most of you are f**king idiots about older movies."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

'Ain't Cheap' Drake Gives Fan a Pink Birkin Bag at His Los Angeles Tour Stop
Related Posts
Troye Sivan Celebrates Sex and Queerness in New Album

Troye Sivan Celebrates Sex and Queerness in New Album

Troye Sivan Issues Apology After His Miami Performance Got Shut Down by the City

Troye Sivan Issues Apology After His Miami Performance Got Shut Down by the City

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Red-Haired Troye Sivan Amused by Comparison to Saoirse Ronan

Red-Haired Troye Sivan Amused by Comparison to Saoirse Ronan

Latest News
Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'
  • Aug 18, 2023

Michael Cera's Manager Nearly 'Blew' His Cameo in 'Barbie'

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies
  • Aug 18, 2023

Troye Sivan Trending Over Shocking Confession About Cher's Movies

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari
  • Aug 18, 2023

Britney Spears Reportedly Working on New Album Amid Divorce From Sam Asghari

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore
  • Aug 18, 2023

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion
  • Aug 18, 2023

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors
  • Aug 18, 2023

Dave Portnoy Apologizes for Fueling Drake and Bobbi Althoff Hook-Up Rumors

Most Read
Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing
Celebrity

Rapper Young Capone Confirmed Dead at 35 After Reported Missing

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

Tori Spelling Moved by 'Unconditional Love' as Her Kids Reunite With Their 'Abuela'

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

YouTuber IshowSpeed Leaves Fans in Shock After Accidentally Exposing Himself on Live Stream

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Sonja Morgan Denies Rumors She Flashed Visitors at Drag Brunch

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Meghan Markle's Close Pal Adds Fuels to Rumored Instagram Account by Following the Page

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Still 'Love Each Other' Amid Split Rumors After Mom-Shaming Drama

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Lily Allen's Dad Called Cops on Her After She Lost Her Virginity at Age 12

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seen Moving Boxes to Storage Unit Amid Divorce

Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Wants Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Back After Health Scare