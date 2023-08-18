 

Jeremy Allen White Lusting After Alexa Demie After Kissing Ashley Moore
The 'Bear' actor, who is currently in divorce process with Addison Timlin, appears to shoot his shot with the 'Euphoria' actress after he was caught making out with Ashley.

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Allen White has shown his interest in Alexa Demie despite recent dating rumors linking him to another woman. The actor had a shameless reaction to the actress' new Calvin Klein ad after he was caught making out with Ashley Moore.

Famed photography team Inez and Vinoodh shared footage from the photo shoot in an August 17 Instagram post that caught Jeremy's attention. In the clip, the "Euphoria" star looked sizzling hot in various lingerie sets from the fashion label.

"Go and Make that Hallway your Runway ! Our @alexademie for @calvinklein shot in LA," read the caption of the video. The Golden Globe winner was among those who left their comments on the post, with the 32-year-old writing, "Wow."

Jeremy's comment didn't go unnoticed by his fans. One of them told him to "get in line." Another suggested, "sir get a burner account PLEASE." Other Instagram users laughed at the actor's attempt to shoot his shot with Alexa.

Some others were excited at the idea of the two stars possibly getting together. "YOU GUYS WOULD MAKE SUCH A HOT COUPLE," one of them wrote. Another shipped the two, "omg let this happen!!!"

Jeremy, who married Addison Timlin on October 18, 2019 and shares two daughters with her, has separated from his wife after the actress filed for divorce in May of this year. Earlier this month, the "Shameless" alum was photographed making out with Ashley in public.

The Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto depicter on "The Bear" and the model were seen passionately sharing kisses on a sidewalk, igniting dating speculation. They also couldn't keep their hands off each other during a stroll in Los Angeles.

Neither Jeremy nor Ashley, however, has ever addressed their relationship status.

