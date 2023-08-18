Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy Summer Vacation in Croatia Ahead of Trial Over $15M Mansion

startraksphoto.com/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'One That Got Away' hitmaker and the 'Carnival Row' actor are seen enjoying their summer getaway amid their legal battle over the sale of their $15 million mansion.

Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are seemingly unbothered by their upcoming real estate trial. The couple was seen enjoying their summer getaway amid their legal battle over the sale of their $15 million mansion.

In photos circulating online, the "Fireworks" hitmaker and the "Carnival Row" actor could be seen exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia earlier this week. For the outing, the couple was twinning in an-all white ensembles.

The "American Idol" judge looked chic in a white dress and oversized sunglasses. Her actor fiance, for his part, donned a white tee, a crisp pair of shorts, a coordinating vest and a baseball cap.

Joining them on the vacay were some famous faces, including Usher, Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez. Prior to checking out the historic European city, the group was spotted arriving in town on a speedboat.

Katy and Orlando's fun-filled vacation comes ahead of their trial as they are named in a real estate lawsuit. Carl Westcott claimed that he was tricked into selling his Santa Barbara property, which Katy and Orlando bought in 2020, when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

After the pain medications wore off, Carl changed his mind about selling the house that he bought two months before. He contacted Katy and Orlando's real estate agent only to receive a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."

It was also said that the couple sent Carl a letter. In the letter, they told Carl that they wanted to grow their little family in the mega mansion. Katy and Orlando share a daughter together.

"We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home," the letter read. "As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in."

Recently, Carl's family slammed the pair "not showing any compassion or empathy as they continue to speak through a third party." The family, including his daughter-in-law and former "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott, revealed that they were concerned by Carl's declining health.

Carl's family said that the lawsuit over his $15 million mansion has taken a toll on him. "The family is under immense stress with this case and their concern for the declining health of their father, Carl. Especially as the trial date has been pushed back to September 27," the family explained.

You can share this post!