Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Accused of Having No Empathy for 83-Year-Old Vet Amid $15M Home Lawsuit

Carl Westcott's family is reportedly concerned by his 'declining health' while he's been involved in a legal battle against the famous couple over the sale of his Santa Barbara mansion.

Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom allegedly put the family of the 83-year-old veteran, who was involved in a legal battle against the couple, under stress. According to a new report, Carl Westcott's family is concerned by his "declining health."

Speaking with Radar Online, Carl's family talked about how the lawsuit over his $15 million mansion has taken a toll on him. "The family is under immense stress with this case and their concern for the declining health of their father, Carl. Especially as the trial date has been pushed back to September 27," the family said.

The family, including his daughter-in-law and former "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott, also accused the "American Idol" judge and the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor of "not showing any compassion or empathy as they continue to speak through a third party."

Carl and the couple have been on trial over the 2020 sale of Carl's Santa Barbara mansion, which was purchased by the pair. Carl claimed that he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

After the pain medications wore off, Carl changed his mind about selling the house that he bought two months before. He contacted Katy and Orlando's real estate agent only to receive a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."

It was also said that the couple sent Carl a letter. In the letter, they told Carl that they wanted to grow their little family in the mega mansion. Katy and Orlando share a daughter together.

"We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home," the letter read. "As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in."

Carl claimed that he couldn't attend the upcoming trial because he's mentally incapacitated and bedridden. His lawyers, meanwhile, wanted his doctor Garry W. Small to take the stand as an expert witness to weigh in on whether Carl, who suffers from Huntington's disease, had a decisional capacity when he signed the contract to sell his home.

In the lawsuit, Carl is targeting the couple's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, though the latter denied any allegations of wrongdoing. The famous pair, meanwhile, are not named as defendants.

