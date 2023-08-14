Tributes Pour in for Timbaland's Former Rap Partner Magoo After His Death at 50

Fresherslive Celebrity

Announcing the death of the 50-year-old rapper is music producer Digital Black, who shares on Instagram the cover art of Timbaland and Magoo's 1997 album 'Welcome to Our World'.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Magoo has sadly left this world. The emcee, best known for his partnership with Timbaland, reportedly passed away at the age of 50.

The sad news was confirmed by Digital Black on Instagram on Sunday, August 13. Sharing the cover art of Timbaland & Magoo's 1997 album "Welcome to Our World", the music producer wrote, "Man can't believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all #superfriends."

Many have since shared their condolences in the comment section. One in particular was Ginuwine, who wrote, "I don't even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it's due date.

"This dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that's what we called him," the singer added. "totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn't talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha."

Ginuwine went on to note, "I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I'm expecting the bro hug when I get there." He then lamented, "I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences."

O'Ryan also honored the late musician by writing, "Damn rest in heaven Mag a nu." Rapper Mr Dalvin, meanwhile, remembered Magoo as "a good guy."

