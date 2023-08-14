Jim Jones Calls Pusha T a 'Very Dope Artist' Amid Feud

Instagram Celebrity

When discussing his ongoing beef with the Clipse member, the 47-year-old rapper also notes that he would be 'heartbroken' if the latter's recent diss track wasn't for him.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jim Jones might have been beefing with Pusha T, but it doesn't make him turn a blind eye to the latter's talent. In a recent interview, the "RICH HUSTLE" rapper sang praise to the Clipse member, calling him a "very dope artist."

The 47-year-old talked about his and Pusha's ongoing feud when appearing on "Drink Champs" podcast. "Shout out to Pusha T, [a] very dope artist everybody knows he's a monster when it comes to music I can't take nothing away from him. The thing that was going on recently in the media and internet I believe it was cool," he said.

"I had a time in my life where I got to engage in verbal warfare and don't have to go beyond that. Who knows what he might come up with, he's crafty and s**t like that some people react off top some people take years," the emcee continued. "I think it was dope. It was cute. I don't know if he actually took a shot at me. It was pointed in that direction. It made me feel a type of way."

Jim went on to note that he "would be hurt" if Pusha's recent diss track was for someone else. The record executive, whose real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II, further emphasized, "I would be heartbroken."

The drama between Jim and Pusha started after the former insisted that Pusha shouldn't be on the Top 50 Greatest Rappers list. "What has [Pusha T] done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn't get himself?" he asked on the "Rap Caviar" podcast earlier this year. "He's nice! He's nice as s**t. He could rap his a** off, but what has he done?"

Pusha appeared to have reacted to Jim's statement through Clipse's new track, "Chains 'n Whips". On the track, he spits, "Beware of my name, that there's delegate/ You know I know where you're delicate." He adds, "Crush you to pieces, I'll hum a breath of it."

"I will close your heaven for the hell of it/ You think it'd be valor amongst veterans/ I'm watching your fame escape relevance," he goes on. "We all in a room but here's the elephant/ You chasing a feature out of your element."

Jim caught wind of the song though, but he remained unfazed by it. In an Instagram video, he laughed off his nemesis by saying, "That was not a Top 50 verse... Not at all. Still not in my Top 50." Meanwhile, in the caption, he wrote, "Lol [that] verse did not make [the] list champ it was cute."

You can share this post!