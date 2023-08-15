 

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance
Instagram
The 49-year-old Queen Bee was taking the stage at NYC's Yankee Stadium on Friday night, August 11 when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction in front of the crowds.

AceShowbiz - Lil' Kim was among the performers at the Hip Hop 50 Live concert. The Queen Bee was taking the stage at NYC's Yankee Stadium on Friday night, August 11 when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

During the event, the hip-hop icon entertained the crowd by rapping a plethora of her hits songs. The 49-year-old opted for a metallic crop top that she paired with a shimmery pair of shorts and a cropped Gucci jacket for the night.

Completing the look, Kim wore thigh-high red boots and a pair of aviator shades. Her hair, meanwhile, was pulled back into a half ponytail, allowing a few loose strands to border the sides of her face.

At one point, however, her boob accidentally slipped out the side of her shirt, exposing her nipple. Despite the mishap, the "Lady Marmalade" raptress didn't seem to be bothered as she continued to put on a good show for the crowd of screaming fans.

Kim isn't a stranger to flaunting her amazing bod through head-turning fashion pieces. Back in 1999, the "Crush on You" raptress stunned at the MTV Video Music Awards with her iconic lavender ensemble. Styled by Misa Hylton, the look featured a sequin-adorned jumpsuit with a cut-out that revealed her left boob, which was only covered by a matching sequin pastie.

The outfit was inspired by a nip-slip joke that was made to Kim by rapper Missy Elliott. "My nipples used to pop out so much on their own," the "Magic Stick" rapper explained in an interview with PEOPLE in 2021. "They said something in a movie and made it look like it was planned - it was never planned."

"The girls used to laugh at me and Missy said, 'Girl, your nipples pop out so much. One day, you need to just come outside with one nipple out,' " she continued.

During the award-giving event, Diana Ross even joked about Kim's outfit. She playfully used her hand to jiggle Kim's breast while they were onstage alongside Mary J. Blige during the awards show.

