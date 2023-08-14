Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live

Instagram Celebrity

During a recent TikTok live, the 40-year-old 'Barbie World' raptress sings the 21-year-old 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker praises, much to fans' excitement.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj expressed love to Billie Eilish on TikTok live. On Monday, August 13, the "Anaconda" raptress sang the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker praises, much to fans' excitement.

"I adore Billie Eilish," Nicki said during the livestreaming. "I wish I could just hold her, kiss her and tell her that she's dope."

Fans loved Nicki's sweet comments about the Grammy-winning singer. "I f**king love this, my two favs," one fan said. "This is so cute what."

This isn't the first time for Nicki gushing over Billie. Back in April, a fan mentioned the "Super Freaky Girl" hitmaker in a tweet which read, "Billie Eilish has shown you love 2 times in the last week, what do you think of her & her music? @NICKIMINAJ #BarbzPowerIsBrazy." Nicki caught wind of the post and replied, "So in love with her."

In related news to Billie, the "Lovely" singer recently confirmed that she's working on a new album. During a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Billie responded to a fan who asked, "Are u working on a new album?" In her reply, Billie posted an image of her studio and wrote, "ohhhhhh yesssss."

Billie's brother and collaborator FINNEAS also teased a new album. "Great things take time," he replied to a fan tweeting, "It's been one year and three months since this interview, you lie as much as your sister."

Fans also assumed that Billie started a "new era" after debuting new red hair earlier this month. On Thursday, August 3, the 21-year-old shared on Instagram a photo of her sporting new bright red roots and black tresses. For her outfit, the Grammy and Oscar winner wore a Chicago Bulls basketball jersey and layers of silver chains, the same outfit she wore while performing at Lollapalooza. In the caption of the post, Billie simply wrote, "remember me?"

Fans quickly reacted to the snap, with one fan exclaiming, "OMG BILLIE NEW ERA??" Another echoed similar sentiment, "WE GOT A NEW ERAAAAAA." Someone else penned, "SOMETHING IS HAPPENING WTFFFFF."

