Shakira and Drake Spotted Leaving Same California Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker and the 'Hotline Bling' rapper may have enjoyed a bash in West Hollywood together, days after she reportedly has 'something more than friendship' with Lewis Hamilton.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira and Drake have been spotted leaving the same party in California. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker hung out with the "Hotline Bling" rapper after she was said to have "something more than friendship" with Lewis Hamilton.

An eyewitness spilled to Daily Mail that the two musicians made their way out of a party in West Hollywood "within minutes of one another at 3:25 A.M." The 46-year-old singer and the 36-year-old Canadian spitter were caught on camera separately exiting the venue on Sunday, August 13.

In pictures circulating online, Shakira could be seen wearing a sleeveless orange halter neck top that came with a plunging neckline. She put on a pair of long blue wide leg jeans, white platform high heels and a small white shoulder bag. She let loose her curly long blonde hair and parted it in the middle. During the outing, she seemed to be in good spirits as she gave a smile to the camera.

In the meantime, Drake sported a white T-shirt under a long-sleeved electric blue blazer. He also donned a pair of beige sneakers, clear glasses and long blue jeans that came with a number of small scrapes on it. He was seen carrying a glass of drink in one of his hands.

Shakira and Drake were pictured leaving the same bash only a few days after she was said to be more than friends with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis. Earlier in August, a journalist who claimed to be well-acquainted with her, Jordi Martin, spilled, "Between [Shakira and Lewis] there has been something more than friendship."

"The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted," Jordi further revealed. He then clarified earlier speculations that the 38-year-old racer got "tired" of Shakira's behavior, "I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that [Lewis] is tired of Shakira's attitude."

"I can categorically deny this information because I have spoken to Shakira's entourage," Jordi continued. "And they confirm that between Shakira and [Lewis], there has always been a beautiful friendship."

In addition to Lewis, Shakira has been romantically linked to Jimmy Butler. Around the same time in August, a source unveiled to Us Weekly that the singer and the NBA star have been "getting progressively closer over the past several weeks." The source added, "Jimmy makes Shakira smile and she's really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level."

