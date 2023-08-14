Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans by Working a Shift at Minnesota Lego Store

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

More than one week after serving hot dogs at a Chicago restaurant, the 'Castle on the Hill' singer works as a 'brick specialist' and hands out Lego sets to his fans at the Mall of America.

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans in a creative way again. After serving hot dogs at a Chicago restaurant famous for insulting its customers, the "Castle on the Hill" singer decided to work a shift at a Lego store this time.

On Saturday, August 12, the 32-year-old singer/songwriter experienced being a Lego's "brick specialist" at the Mall of America in Minnesota. During his shift, he also worked behind the cashier, handed out lego sets to his fans and put his signs on their lego boxes. He was seen taking pictures with them as well.

Not stopping there, Ed further performed one of his songs titled "Lego House" for a huge crowd of fans who had gathered in front of the store. Following his creative surprise, his devotees could be seen having wide smiles on their faces.

Later that day, Ed, who wore a blue T-shirt with Lego graphics and a yellow apron during his shift, uploaded a video via Instagram. Along with the clip, he explained, "Went to the Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store / hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!"

In the footage, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer could be heard saying, "Right, I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on. I'm going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play 'Lego House.' "

The clip further showed him delivering his "Lego House" song. After his performance, Ed said to the camera, "That was super fun." Making a reference to his show on Saturday night in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, he went on to tease, "I've got a bunch of these 'Autumn Is Coming' minifigures and I'm going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit."

On July 29, Ed worked at an iconic restaurant in Chicago, known for treating their buyers with loudness and insults, named The Wieners Circle to surprise his devotees. That same day, he let out a video documenting the surprise appearance on his Instagram page.

Along with the clip, the "Perfect" singer penned, "Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary in Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x."

You can share this post!