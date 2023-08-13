 

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident
Instagram
Celebrity

RiRi has revealed her latest fashion collection targeting 'moms and moms-to-be' of every size while she is currently expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna has unleashed a new Savage x Fenty maternity capsule collection for "moms and moms-to-be" of every size. The heavily pregnant "Umbrella" singer, 35, is due to welcome her upcoming arrival any day after she had her 15-month-old son RZA with "L$D" rapper A$AP Rocky, 34, in May 2022, and has announced her latest clothing line features three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic T-shirt that reads, "Make More Babies."

According to Vogue, the inclusively-sized collection features sizes from XXS to 4X, and the prices range from $35 to $60. "The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent," Rihanna told the magazine.

Rihanna has spent the last few months on social media promoting new fashion ranges. She recently posed on Instagram in peach-coloured underwear at a fabric store to promote a new collection from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Rihanna captioned the carousel of images, "New fav's ….sheer x group dropping rn! Head over to savageX.com."

  Editors' Pick

Rihanna and A$AP have also been living it up in her native Barbados over the last few days and she has shared photographs displaying her huge baby bump. The couple sparked marriage rumours when they were at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on June 21 as A$AP referred to Rihanna as his "wife" during his Spotify concert. He said as Rihanna grinned in the crowd, "I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf****** building!"

But the pair have stayed silent on whether they secretly got hitched. Rihanna also recently modelled a cheeky top from her Savage x Fenty range with the message, "Use a Condom." She captioned images of the top - one of which showed her cradling her baby bump and which appeared to have been taken in an alley-style hallway, "This shirt is old… ."

Rihanna and A$AP started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013. Their boy's name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP's middle name.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Riley Keough Is Work Addict Despite 'Very No-Schedule' Upbringing

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black and White in New Marc Jacobs Ad
Related Posts
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Gets Stronger as They Are Due to Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump at Dinner With Son RZA Despite Report She Went Into Labor

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump at Dinner With Son RZA Despite Report She Went Into Labor

Latest News
Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech
  • Aug 13, 2023

Donald Trump Whaling on Joe Biden Over 'Bogus' Charges During Speech

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black and White in New Marc Jacobs Ad
  • Aug 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black and White in New Marc Jacobs Ad

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident
  • Aug 13, 2023

Rihanna Hopes Her Inclusive Maternity Line Will Help Fellow Moms Feel Sexy and Confident

Riley Keough Is Work Addict Despite 'Very No-Schedule' Upbringing
  • Aug 13, 2023

Riley Keough Is Work Addict Despite 'Very No-Schedule' Upbringing

Alia Bhatt Loved Bringing Out Her Sass as 'Heart of Stone' Villain
  • Aug 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt Loved Bringing Out Her Sass as 'Heart of Stone' Villain

Sydney Sweeney Explains How 'Chaos' Brings Out the Best in Herself
  • Aug 12, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Explains How 'Chaos' Brings Out the Best in Herself

Most Read
Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy
Celebrity

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller